Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Lawrence by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-01 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower St. Bernard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern St. Bernard Parish through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northeast of Shell Beach, or 20 miles south of Waveland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern St. Bernard Parish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 11:30:00 Expires: 2022-08-01 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
