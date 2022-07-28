alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 AM EDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Coal Run Village, Martin, Forest Hills, Allen, Gulnare, McCombs, Endicott, Justell, Betsy Layne, Ivel, Boldman, Heenan, Harold, Jarad, Coal Run, Piso, Aluba and Pleasant.
Flood Warning issued for Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Magoffin; Martin; Pike FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 130 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Magoffin, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Floyd; Magoffin; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for a portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Floyd, Magoffin and Pike. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Powell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Powell FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for a portion of east central Kentucky, including the following counties, Estill and Powell. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Harlan and Knox. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
