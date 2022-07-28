Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Harlan and Knox. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO