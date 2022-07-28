Top 7 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 29-31

Indiana State Fair Opens — Fair

It's opening weekend for the 2022 Indiana State Fair on Friday, and there are lots of things to get into.

There is a free concert every day this weekend with Kansas performing on Friday night, Jesse McCartney on Saturday, and We The Kingdom on Sunday. There are new fair rides , foods , and attractions to see this year, as well.

The fair is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. One-day tickets are $14.

Bottleworks Pop-Up Market — Shopping

The Bottleworks District is hosting a pop-up market on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The market will be on the north end of Carrollton Avenue, where dozens of vendors will sell items such as handmade goods, decor, clothing, and vintage finds. The market is free to browse, and dogs are welcome.

Dreamgirls — Musical

The Indiana Performing Arts Centre's production of the Tony-nominated musical "Dreamgirls" is debuting at The Athenaeum this weekend.

Dreamgirls will play in the Basile Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing boxoffice@ipacindy.org.

Fever vs. Aces — Sports

The Indiana Fever play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hinkle Fieldhouse. According to Pacers Sports & Entertainment, this will be the last game the team wears their special "Stranger Things" jerseys. Tickets to the game can be purchased on fever.wnba.com .

OneRepublic — Music

On Saturday, OneRepublic brings its "Never Ending Summer Tour" to Ruoff Music Center if you're up for a drive to Noblesville. There are still tickets available for the show on livenation.com .

Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies — Sports

The Indy Eleven take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Carroll Stadium. The Tailgate Lot opens at 4 p.m., and gates to the stadium open at 6 p.m. You can secure your tickets at indyeleven.com .

Fill the Circle — Philianthropy

You can drop off canned goods, pasta or rice, peanut butter, and other items for a drive-thru food drive on Monument Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. All goods will be donated to Gleaners Food Banks.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.