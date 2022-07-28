ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Top 7 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 29-31

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGtZp_0gwSpGrm00

Indiana State Fair Opens Fair

It's opening weekend for the 2022 Indiana State Fair on Friday, and there are lots of things to get into.

There is a free concert every day this weekend with Kansas performing on Friday night, Jesse McCartney on Saturday, and We The Kingdom on Sunday. There are new fair rides , foods , and attractions to see this year, as well.

The fair is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. One-day tickets are $14.

INDIANA STATE FAIR 2022: Everything you need to know

Bottleworks Pop-Up Market Shopping

The Bottleworks District is hosting a pop-up market on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The market will be on the north end of Carrollton Avenue, where dozens of vendors will sell items such as handmade goods, decor, clothing, and vintage finds. The market is free to browse, and dogs are welcome.

Dreamgirls Musical

The Indiana Performing Arts Centre's production of the Tony-nominated musical "Dreamgirls" is debuting at The Athenaeum this weekend.

Dreamgirls will play in the Basile Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by emailing boxoffice@ipacindy.org.

Fever vs. Aces Sports

The Indiana Fever play the Las Vegas Aces on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hinkle Fieldhouse. According to Pacers Sports & Entertainment, this will be the last game the team wears their special "Stranger Things" jerseys. Tickets to the game can be purchased on fever.wnba.com .

OneRepublic Music

On Saturday, OneRepublic brings its "Never Ending Summer Tour" to Ruoff Music Center if you're up for a drive to Noblesville. There are still tickets available for the show on livenation.com .

Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies Sports

The Indy Eleven take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Carroll Stadium. The Tailgate Lot opens at 4 p.m., and gates to the stadium open at 6 p.m. You can secure your tickets at indyeleven.com .

Fill the Circle Philianthropy

You can drop off canned goods, pasta or rice, peanut butter, and other items for a drive-thru food drive on Monument Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. All goods will be donated to Gleaners Food Banks.

Inside Indy : Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Trendiana: new bakeries

Something appetizing to sink your teeth into. We check out Indiana’s hottest new bakeries in this month’s Trendiana. Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns Brittany Smith shows us what’s baking around the state.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Sunday is Ability Awareness Day at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Indiana State Fair aims to shine a light on Indiana's agriculture, food and fun, on Sunday Easterseals Crossroads will shine its light on abilities. For the first time, Easterseals is hosting Ability Awareness Day. "We wanted to take a day at the very beginning of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

A few storms start the week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead. Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign. Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
Fox 59

1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold

ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
ILLINOIS STATE
indyschild.com

5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana

Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Mccartney
clintoncountydailynews.com

19th Indiana Family Star Party A Success

Is there life on Mars and what are NASA’s probes and landers teaching us?. What is the difference between a star cluster and a galaxy? Between a planet and an Astroid?. What is the latest on Camp Cullom’s project to remotely control its telescope so Prairie Grass Observatory can “Hit the Road” and bring Astronomy into classrooms and nursing homes of our Clinton, Boone and Carroll County friends and neighbors?
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#7 Things#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Ruoff Music Center#Indiana State Fair Opens#Athenaeum#The Las Vegas Aces
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, July 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man gets 12 years for social media scam

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for spending the money investors gave him for a new social media app on personal expenses, the secretary of state announced Friday. David M. Betner pleaded guilty to one count of corrupt business influence, six counts of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy