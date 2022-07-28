ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Recession or Not, GDP Report Shows Slowing Economy

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) — arguably the biggest, most closely watched economic measure there is — fell for the second consecutive quarter in 2022, according to the report released Thursday morning by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. After sliding 1.6 percent earlier this year, GDP dropped another 0.9 percent in the second quarter. The culprits? A drop in residential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and federal spending, to name just a few causes, which were somewhat offset by a boost in exports. Conventional wisdom says that this isn't good, and for a long time, most Econ 101 textbooks said that two straight quarters of GDP decline meant your economy was in a recession. Today, however, the
definition is more flexible , and a not insignificant number of economists say that the jury is still out on whether the U.S. is officially experiencing a recession. Among those cautioning that we should be careful about throwing around the R-word is the nation's top banker. "We're not trying to have a recession, and we don't think we have to," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday after announcing another three-quarter percent rate hike . The statement didn't stop reporters from peppering Powell with questions about his thoughts on the chances of one, but the Fed chair stuck to his guns, arguing that many economic fundamentals remain strong. President Joe Biden was similarly cool-headed about the latest GDP drop, pointing out that, all things considered, the U.S. economy was performing pretty well. "Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth — and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis — it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," he
said . "But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure." Echoing Powell and other optimists, he added that unemployment remains historically low at 3.6 percent and that at least one million jobs were created in the second quarter alone. The president, of course, is in the business of making people feel good about the economy that they're in charge of. So, what is it that economists are saying about the fall in GDP? Too Soon to Call Stephen Miran, the co-founder of Amberwave Partners and former senior adviser for economic policy at the Department of the Treasury, told Cheddar that it's clear the economy is starting to slow down, but that he wouldn't go so far as calling it a recession. "I don't believe we're in a recession at the moment, and the principal reason is because the weakness in the economy has been pretty narrow," he said. He explained that a big chunk of the decrease came from a drop in inventories, which tend to be extremely volatile in the short-term but end up evening out in the long run. A concrete example of this played out earlier in the week, as Walmart said its profits would take a hit in the coming quarter due to markdowns designed to clear out excess inventory. Target is also dealing with this issue, and according to the GDP report, it's an economy-wide challenge. Miran said companies are paying the price for stockpiling earlier in the pandemic when a combination of federal stimulus and a shift in spending from services to durable goods led to a consumer boom that forced retailers to stock up or face shortages. The report also showed a fall in business investment, particularly in residential construction, which tracks with reports from earlier this week that new home sales are dropping. As many have pointed out, the housing market is the most sensitive to Federal Reserve rate hikes, so as financial conditions tightened, mortgage rates shot up, and home buying cooled. "The downturn in investment, which subtracted 2.7 percentage points from GDP growth this quarter, is the most worrying part of the report," Miran said. "About a quarter of that was the downturn in housing construction."
Worker Benefits On the upside, the report showed further evidence that workers are seeing gains, despite the slowdown. Current dollar personal income increased by $353.8 billion in the second quarter, compared with $247.2 billion in the first quarter, in large part due to a boost in worker compensation. In addition, real disposable personal income, which accounts for inflation, fell just 0.5 percent, compared with a 7.8 percent fall last quarter. David Andolfatto, an economist who is currently on leave from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, noted that gross domestic income (GDI) — another popular measure of economic activity — was actually positive in the first quarter, which could suggest GDP is missing something. "Just based on basic accounting, the GDP and GDI should be the same number," he said. "They're just different ways of measuring the same variables, and if there's any discrepancy, it's a purely statistical discrepancy." Even if we do take the numbers at face value, he added, putting them in historical context is crucial to not overreacting. "The main takeaway is that people should be careful," he said. "We're not talking about the kind of deep recession we saw in 2008."

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Fed Commits to Biggest Back-to-Back Rate Hikes Since 1980s

The Federal Reserve has announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate hike since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent. This is the threshold for what is considered "neutral" monetary policy, and any future hikes will now be considered restrictive.In other words, this is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. There are three more Fed meetings scheduled for this year, and projections show...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Workers Make a Dent in Real Wage Gains Despite Inflation at 40-year High

Surprise! Prices jumped again in June, but so did wages, according to a pair of reports that dropped on Friday morning.  What does this mean for both workers and consumers as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates, possibly bringing on a recession, to tamp down on inflation?First, the DataThe Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, was up 6.8 percent year-over-year in June, which is the biggest jump since 1982. Price gains were also pretty widespread, with core inflation, which cuts out volatile food and energy prices, rising 4.8 percent. So there were no clear signs of...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Higher Despite Q2 GDP Drop

U.S. stocks closed Thursday's session higher, despite the Bureau of Economic Analysis reporting the U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter from April to June. The Dow finished up 1%, the S&P 500 up 1.2%, and the Nasdaq up 1.1%. Joseph Zhao, Chief Investment Officer of Millenia Capital, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

What Federal Reserve's Rate Hike, Recession Fears Mean for Crypto Market

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market jumped after the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. This week's gains have started to stabilize, but the crypto market still trading mostly higher. Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise Asset Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

How the Inflation Reduction Act Will Impact EV Sector

In a surprise move, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said last week he is backing a bill that will provide funding for healthcare and climate action. Cheddar News speaks with Luke Oliver, Managing Director and Head of Climate Investment at Kraneshares, who explains the Inflation Reduction Act could accelerate Americans' switch to electric cars, impacting the auto industry.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Despite Inflation and Potential Recession, Amazon and Apple Say We're Still Shopping

Many companies may be warning of a sales slump, but Amazon and Apple seem to be still offering products that people are willing to spend on.Although investors were bracing for the worst, both companies posted better than expected revenue for their most recent quarters."Despite recession concerns, there is still a strong foundation for consumer spending with low unemployment and higher wages," Andrew Lipsman, Insider Intelligence principal analyst, said. "The most important factor in consumer spending is whether or not consumers have money in their bank accounts, and at the current moment they do."Amazon reported revenue of $121.2 billion, ahead of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#U S Economy#Federal Reserve Chair
Cheddar News

Is It a Recession Despite Robust Job Numbers?

The U.S. economy shrank again in the second quarter, ushering the country into a so-called technical recession. However, many analysts, officials, and even the White House are still hesitant to use the term itself. Jose Torres, the senior economist of Interactive Brokers, joined Cheddar News to explain who gets to decide if we’re in a recession, what factors play into the designation, and why he thinks we can still be in a recession even if there is ongoing job growth. "Although there are jobs, I think that the real GDP negative is showing us that the quality of those jobs and the quality of living standards are going down, and America and the world needs to tighten our belts," he said.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

GDP Shrinks Again & Instagram's Reversal: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, July 29, 2022:1. RECESSION OR NOT, GDP RETREATS AGAINThe U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) — arguably the biggest, most closely watched economic measure there is — fell for the second consecutive quarter. After sliding 1.6% earlier this year, GDP dropped another 0.9% in the second quarter. Most Econ 101 textbooks will tell you that two straight quarters of GDP decline meant your economy was in a recession; today, however, the definition is more flexible, and some economists say the jury is still out on whether the...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Ukrainian Grain Exports Resume in Black Sea, Wheat Futures Drop

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain departed from the port city of Odesa en route to Lebanon since Russia's invasion earlier this year. Futures of grain such as wheat, corn, and soy all dropped on the news, showing the importance of Ukrainian commodities. Cheddar News speaks with Abiola Afolayan, Senior International Policy Advisor for Bread for the World, who breaks down the impact of Ukrainian grain on the global marketplace.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Walmart
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Chipotle Earnings, Rate Hikes & JetBlue Gets Spirit

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.  It's the EconomyIt's been a hectic week for markets, and sorting it out has been a challenge, even though we watched it all play out in real-time here at Cheddar News. In the words of The Dude from The Big Lebowski, the situation has "a lotta ins, a lotta outs, a lotta what-have-yous. And, uh, a lotta strands to keep in my head, man." We got another mega rate...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Earth Overshoot Day Falls on July 28, Two Days Earlier Than in 2021

Beginning tomorrow, humanity will be living on borrowed resources. July 28 marks Earth Overshoot Day, the date when society's demand for resources exceeds what the Earth can generate in one year. In 2022, it falls two days earlier than in 2021."The qualities of humanity that led us to be successful, that led us to have good lives in the past, were associated with extracting resources for our environment. Whereas now, those qualities… are actually detrimental because we are over our budget," said David Lin, chief science officer at Global Footprint Network. "We only have one planet that we're living on and...
SOCIETY
Cheddar News

U.S. GDP Shrinks by 0.9% in Q2, Raising Recession Fears

The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its second quarter report Thursday morning stating that the GDP fell 0.9%. Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. Chief Economist for S&P Global Ratings, joins Cheddar News to discuss the main takeaways from the latest GDP data, and the Fed raising interest rates amid surging inflation.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

What the Inflation Reduction Act Could Mean for EV Shoppers

The Inflation Reduction Act legislation making its way in Congress looks to incentivize climate-friendly technology shopping. George Gianarikas, a senior research analyst at the financial services firm Canaccord Genuity, joined Cheddar News to explain how the new law could work and why the supply chain is such an essential piece of the puzzle to expanding the electric vehicle market. "It has the potential to be the most important piece of us climate legislation and history if it passes with $369 billion dollars of incentives," he said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

What To Do If You Hit The Mega Millions Jackpot

The mega millions jackpot has now surged to $1.1 billion, making it the third largest prize in the history of the game. Excitement is building as many players contemplate what they would do with the money if they won. David Peters, financial advisor and CPA, has expert tips on what to do – and what not do – if you hit the jackpot.
LOTTERY
Cheddar News

Growing Signs That Inflation May Be Peaking, But It's Still Really High

After months of rising prices, there are growing signs that inflation is peaking. Gas prices have dropped from their high points, supply chain disruptions have slowly unraveled, and commodity prices have fallen from their highs As well. Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association, joined Cheddar News' Opening Bell to discuss why this news might not be as great as it sounds.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy