Waterbury woman convicted of prostitution in Southington absconds probation, fails to answer charges for a second time

www.newbritainherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Luis Soto, 49, of 110 South St., Hartford, was charged July 19 with two counts of sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Adam C. Osak, 34, of 5 Rosewood Dr., was charged July 20 with violation of a protective order.
New Britain Herald
Meriden man set to face judge after state police say he used remote-controlled car on Route 9 on Berlin-New Britain town line
A Meriden man is expected to face a judge later this month after state police say he was arrested for running across Route 9 on the Berlin-New Britain line, operating a remote-controlled car. Leonard Kroher, 49, faces charges of reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, disorderly conduct and...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Paola Duval, 29, 235 North St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Yanely Marie Nieves, 26, 2660 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, traffic control signals, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill opn mv under suspension, operate/parks unregistered mv. Raheen Brandon Wooten, 42, 57 Jerome Dr., New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, violation of probation, sixth-degree...
New Britain Herald
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe
Phyllis (Fredeen) Hjerpe, 99, of Kensington and Mystic, widow of Carl W. Hjerpe, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Crescent Point in Niantic. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Carl Fredeen and Mildred (Hultman) Fredeen, she was a longtime Kensington resident. Phyllis was a graduate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain Racial Justice Coalition uses mutual aid events to connect community
NEW BRITAIN – As debates about the economic situation and racial division in the U.S continue to be a concern for many, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition members look to reach out to make their corner of New England a more community-minded and welcoming place. The group started meeting...
New Britain Herald
Unknown Clothing officially reopens after evolving with new, remodeled space in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The wait is over. The door to Unknown Clothing has officially re-opened and the business held a private unveiling ceremony for the newly renovated space. As the clock struck 7 o’clock last Thursday night everyone’s heads whipped around at the sound of the metal gate lifting up. As the door swung open and Maciah Clark, co-owner of Unknown Clothing, stepped out, guests pulled out their phones and gathered around.
New Britain Herald
Craft and Vendor Fair, including cornhole tournament, happening in Berlin
BERLIN - The Italian Independent Political Club is holding its second annual Craft and Vendor Fair on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will be held at 16 Harding Street. Tracy Contino, the event coordinator for the fair, said people could shop local crafters and vendors.
New Britain Herald
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Italian American Festival brings food and culture
SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
New Britain Herald
Blues tie for best record in NECBL, begin playoffs Tuesday at Muzzy Field
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues won the West Division title in the NECBL and tied for the best overall record overall, at 32-12, and will host postseason games this week at Muzzy Field, starting Tuesday. “We’re so excited,” said Sarah Lucian, director of community partnerships for The Bristol Blues....
New Britain Herald
Berlin library celebrating 'Happiness Happens Day' with book series
BERLIN - If you’re struggling with self-love and motivation, borrow a book from Berlin-Peck Memorial Library’s happiness series. “The books on this list are just a small sample of the books we have on our shelves that can help people find new ways to cope with life’s difficulties and everyday frustrations,” said Carrie Tyszka, head of reference and adult services. “Whether it is through books, programs or outreach, our library’s mission is to enrich the lives of the community.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art holding Summer Art Adventures camp
NEW BRITAIN – Looking for something your kiddos can do this late in the summer? The New Britain Museum of American Art is holding Summer Art Adventures, a half-day summer camp that will introduce them to diverse works of art in the museum’s collection and tons of activities.
Comments / 0