Arsenal Winger Nicolas Pepe Offered To Newcastle United

Arsenal have found themselves at the heart of international success, not for the first time in the club's history, with the victory of England women’s this evening. After a gruelling 120 minutes against a Germany side that were pre-match favourites by all accounts, England ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of a 110th minute winner by Kelly.
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
When Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City manager was confirmed in early 2016, there was certainly no shortage of sceptics. Many believed that the Catalan boss' technical style of play would be a disaster waiting to happen in a division as physically demanding as the Premier League. The doubters...
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Leicester on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Kalidou Koulibaly has shared the conversation he had with John Terry when asking him for permission to wear the no.26 shirt at Chelsea. The 31-year-old joined last month from Napoli for £34 million and his shirt number was to be decided on after he wore the no.26 at Napoli.
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
Members of the Lionesses squad will each get £55,000 for winning the Euro 2022 tournament, which is the same amount as Cristiano Ronaldo earns per day. The prize package was pre agreed between the team and the Football Association and the bonus for lifting the trophy was set at £55,000.
England manager Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her late sister following her side's victory against Germany in the European Championship final. It was a Sunday to remember for the Lionesses, who lifted their first piece of major silverware in front of 87,000 fans at Wembley as goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly sealed a 2-1 win.
New Manchester United signing, Christian Eriksen, has spoken about his excitement of coming to Old Trafford, specifically referencing the size of the club and fanbase. Having spent the second half of the 2022/23 season at Brentford on a short-term contract, Eriksen made the switch to Manchester for the upcoming season.
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
Inter Milan will not accept anything less than €35-40 million for Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries amid Chelsea interest, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is still keen to make more moves in the summer transfer window to help bolster his defence for the upcoming season. The Blues have lost both...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised young defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s performance in his side's 3-0 loss to Strasbourg. The Reds, fresh off a win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, fielded a young team against a strong outfit, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season. They...
As a deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella looks less likely by the day, Manchester City could be forced to look for alternative left-back signings before the summer window shuts. Left-back has been a position of constant change for Pep Guardiola’s side. Since the Catalan manager joined the club...
Tony Cascarino has heaped praise on Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara following his glittering Community Shield display. The pundit, who played for the likes of Aston Villa, Celtic, and Chelsea during the 1990s, described Thiago as “probably the most gifted player’s I’ve seen in the Premier League.”. Speaking to...
