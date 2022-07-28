ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Look Inside Alyson Hannigan’s New $6.7 Million Santa Monica Home (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
PopCrush
PopCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
popcrush.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Exit Ultra-Private $19 Million Beverly Hills Estate — See the Photos!

Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are on the move, so that means their $19 million home for the last eight years is officially on the market. The home is hidden from the street — we are talking high walls, a security gate, and tall hedges — and in a private community. That means it’s the ideal house for an A-list celebrity who doesn’t want to take any chances with the paparazzi peering in.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
PopCrush

Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

Harrison Ford's childhood home was recently remodeled and is now for sale for approximately $700,000. The Ford family lived in the Illinois English Tudor in the 1950s. According to Realtor.com, the house was unavailable between 1970 and 2018 before it sold for $350,000 in February 2019, and then for $600,000 in July 2020. Now the house is for sale again.
PARK RIDGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
City
Encino, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Real Estate
Santa Monica, CA
Business
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast

Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyson Hannigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#American#Date Movie#Penn Teller#Santa Monica Home Take
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
PopCrush

PopCrush

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy