ABC6.com

2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
GoLocalProv

Nurse at The Miriam Facing Firearms Charges After Bringing Gun to Hospital

A nurse at The Miriam Hospital in Providence is facing firearms charges after being arrested for bringing a gun — without a license — to work over the weekend. Providence police responded on Sunday morning to the security office at The Miriam Hospital on Summit Avenue on the East Side, where they met with a security officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
ASHLAND, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence.  They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
WEST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police increase patrols after 3 shot, hospitalized

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) –Pawtucket police said people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. Officers were called to Coleman Street a report of shots fired Friday evening. When officers got to the scene, they found three victims who were involved in the incident. Police said none...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were shot in Pawtucket on Friday night. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with two of the people being known to police in Pawtucket and nearby departments for "violent activities in the past." Officers responded to Coleman Street just after 10 p.m. for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Funeral service with firearms display to be held in Coventry

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department warned residents Saturday afternoon about a firearm display during a funeral. The department said the funeral service will be held near Jessica Lee Court around 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will have military honors by shooting off firearms. “This post...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Fire burns in North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
LAKEVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Caught on Camera: Machete melee outside Providence liquor store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A liquor store owner is speaking out after his security cameras caught what looks like a machete melee Wednesday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance footage captured what appeared to start as a verbal altercation between multiple people, but eventually led to a weapon being brandished.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
TEMPLETON, MA

