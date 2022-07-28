newsradiori.iheart.com
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
GoLocalProv
Nurse at The Miriam Facing Firearms Charges After Bringing Gun to Hospital
A nurse at The Miriam Hospital in Providence is facing firearms charges after being arrested for bringing a gun — without a license — to work over the weekend. Providence police responded on Sunday morning to the security office at The Miriam Hospital on Summit Avenue on the East Side, where they met with a security officer.
ABC6.com
Year after Miya Brophy Baermann’s killing, no arrests have been made
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday marks one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy Baermann was shot and killed in Providence. Police said that she was standing on the sidewalk of Olney Street talking to a friend, when she was killed by a drive-by shooter. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin on...
WCVB
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
whdh.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants from Mass., RI after allegedly urinating on MBTA elevator
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man wanted on multiple assault and battery charges was arrested in Boston after police said he was found urinating on an MBTA elevator. Gerard Burton of Boston was arrested at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station on Saturday morning after Transit Police were informed of a man urinating on an elevator door.
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police increase patrols after 3 shot, hospitalized
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) –Pawtucket police said people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night. Officers were called to Coleman Street a report of shots fired Friday evening. When officers got to the scene, they found three victims who were involved in the incident. Police said none...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police increase patrols following shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Three people were shot in Pawtucket on Friday night. Police believe the shooting was targeted, with two of the people being known to police in Pawtucket and nearby departments for "violent activities in the past." Officers responded to Coleman Street just after 10 p.m. for...
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed in Providence - Suspect Arrested in Possession of Knife
A man was stabbed in Providence on Friday afternoon — and police made an arrest soon after the attack. Shortly before 4 PM on Friday, police responded to the parking lot of Anthony’s Drug Store at 205 Manton Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Police said they...
ABC6.com
Funeral service with firearms display to be held in Coventry
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department warned residents Saturday afternoon about a firearm display during a funeral. The department said the funeral service will be held near Jessica Lee Court around 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will have military honors by shooting off firearms. “This post...
ABC6.com
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday. Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead. Police said the intersection […]
Investigation continues into double drowning in West Greenwich pond
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – We’re waiting to learn more from police following a tragic double drowning in a West Greenwich pond on Friday evening. First responders rushed to the West Greenwich Park & Ride off of New London Turnpike after receiving reports that two people were drowning in Phelps Pond. Steve Antonson tells 12 […]
2 men pulled from West Greenwich pond
An investigation is underway after two men drowned in a West Greenwich pond Friday evening.
Turnto10.com
Caught on Camera: Machete melee outside Providence liquor store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A liquor store owner is speaking out after his security cameras caught what looks like a machete melee Wednesday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance footage captured what appeared to start as a verbal altercation between multiple people, but eventually led to a weapon being brandished.
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
nbcboston.com
Man Who Kissed Stranger on the Cheeks on Green Line Was Wanted for Fraud, Police Say
A man wanted on suspicion of fraud in Rhode Island was arrested on the MBTA Green Line in Boston Thursday after allegedly hugging and kissing a stranger on her cheeks Thursday, police said. When officers took the man, Emir Ikanovic, off the trolley at Park Street Station Thursday afternoon, he...
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
