Check out the Restaurant Week offerings from these new Columbus eateries

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach positionThe Lantern
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusnavigator.com
Johnnie’s Tavern Is The Best Kept Secret In Columbus
Over the river, through the woods, and across the railroad tracks, you’ll find an unassuming bar called Johnnie’s Tavern. This spot has long been hailed by locals as one of the best dive bars in the city, and for good reason. The tavern is older. There are no...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Restaurant Patios in Columbus
This summer we asked our readers to help select the best patios in the city across a wide variety of genres. Competition was fierce in the “best restaurant patio” category, but Basi Italia topped the list with the most votes. This Victorian Village staple first opened its doors in 2003, almost 20 years ago. Since then it has become a go-to for both romantic date night adventures as well as casual happy hour gatherings. The small interior seats few guests, but the external patio tucked out back provides more options for diners to enjoy the outdoors while feeling like they’ve been whisked far away from home.
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
Columbus Food Truck Festival is back! With a few changes.
Voted Best Food Truck FestivalArturo Rey, Upsplash. If you attended the Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival last year, you would have noticed it was in a new location. The Franklin county fairgrounds turned out to be a great venue! So this year they are returning with the Food Truck Festival -Hillard Edition!
614now.com
Ramen restaurant opens in former home of Carfagna’s Kitchen
More ramen has arrived in Columbus. Following a surprise soft opening earlier this week, Fukuryu Ramen is now officially open for business in its new Polaris home. The eatery is located at 2025 Polaris Pkwy., in the same building that housed Carfagna’s Kitchen before it relocated to its current home inside of the family grocer’s nearby superstore.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
614now.com
Massive Columbus-area tomato festival will feature live music, dodgeball-style “tomato wars”
No matter how you say it, if you’re a fan of tomatoes, Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival is the place to be this week. Now in its 56th year, the festival will be held from Aug. 4-6 at Reynoldsburg’s Huber Park, which is located at 1640 Davidson Dr. The long-standing...
cityscenecolumbus.com
New Food Trucks Coming to Columbus Commons
The Columbus Commons Food Truck Court is continuing in August with two new options to satisfy your lunch hour cravings. Every Thursday, you can take a walk through the bustling streets of Downtown Columbus and arrive at the beautiful Columbus Commons, where you will be greeted by a line of diverse food trucks ready to serve you.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
columbusunderground.com
Local Developer Betting Big on Old Hilliard
Momentum is building in Old Hilliard, where visitors can now find recent additions like the Crooked Can Brewery Company and Center Street Market alongside established favorites like Otie’s Tavern & Grill and the Starliner Diner. Those not in the know might also be surprised to see a quaint park and a bike lane that leads from the center of the suburb to the six-mile Heritage Trail.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
WHIZ
Goodwill ‘Buy-the-Pound’ Store Opens in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new thrift store is opening in the Zanesville area, with Goodwill officially introducing a ‘Goodwill By-the-Pound Store’ to the community. The store was designed to give shoppers an additional look at merchandise at extremely low prices. Bins are arranged in rows, allowing customers to peruse the deals and steals before the row is changed every 30 minutes. By the end of the day, the store will have entirely new merchandise than when it opened, providing bargain hunters literal loads of new items each day.
WTOV 9
Organizers say this year's African American Heritage Festival will be best yet
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The African American Heritage Festival is set to make its return on Aug. 6 and the event's organizers say this year's event will be even bigger than last year's. The festival is returning for its second year at the North End Ball Field and will include...
Two New Eateries Spicing Up Life In Delaware County
Today we have two new places to recommend that are making a splash in a hot Delaware County summer. The first is the fantastically-named Blue Santa Mexican Grill, a Mexican-style restaurant which recently opened at 1025 Polaris Parkway. The location is behind the Polaris Krispy Kreme location. The wide-ranging menu...
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
Things to do in Ohio: Alum Creek State Park
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The price of everything is rising, from food and utilities to shelter and fuel prices. So enjoying a weekend getaway may seem out of reach because of the cost. So, you’re stuck in the middle of the Buckeye State and you want to know what...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
