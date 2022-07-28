Barbara Joann Gormon Richard, Age 83 Cornelia

www.wrwh.com
Annie Lois Hill Campos, Age 83 Covington
Annie Lois Hill Campos, age 83 of Covington, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. Mrs. Campos was born in Homer, Georgia on May 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Frank and Addie Mae Bennett Hill. She lived her life in service to her family, a homemaker that was always thinking of others first. She was a loving woman who never met a stranger. She loved music – she loved to sing and dance, and she was a talented artist who painted, crocheted, and made beautiful jewelry. Everything she made, she made with love. She also enjoyed watching westerns and just being around those she loved. Mrs. Campos was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Olegario “Ole” Zavala Campos, son Curtis Dean Powell and brothers James Hill and Bobby Hill.
Mr. Roger lee Ward, Age 72 Murrayville
Mr. Roger Lee Ward, age 72, of Murrayville passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Roger was born in Blue Ridge on June 12, 1950, to the late Freeman and Ruth Ward. He was a lifelong resident of Murrayville and has been known for his excellence in sheetrock work for many years. Roger loved to garden and he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He faithfully has attended Philippi Baptist Church for the past twenty years.
Mr. Anthony Wiginton, Age 56 Dahlonega
Mr. Anthony Wigington, age 56 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born in Tate, Georgia on May 23, 1966. Anthony was a self employed carpenter and his work was unlike any other. Anthony was truly a one of a kind man, and a lot of times was misunderstood by many who did not know him well. Those who were fortunate enough to know him well, always knew that his intentions were pure and true. He enjoyed being in the mountains, listening to good music, working on old cars, and being with his family. He also enjoyed sharpening knives, and was known for putting such an edge on one, you could shave with it. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother that anyone could ever ask for. His family will miss him greatly.
Bruce Arrendale, Age 82 Clarkesville
Bruce Arrendale, age 82 of Clarkesville, passed away July 28, 2022. Born in the Batesville Community on February 20, 1940, Bruce was the son of the late William “Tal” and Dallie Nichols Arrendale. Bruce was a carpenter but mostly enjoyed his second-hand store business where he would buy, sale and trade on anything. He had a love for automobiles, no matter if it was fixing them, watching them race, or even going to admire them at a car show. In addition to his parents, Mr. Arrendale is preceded in death by daughters Angie Arrendale and Tammy Sue Arrendale, brothers Dale, Bill, Bob and Clifford “Bud” Arrendale, and sister Helen Thompson.
Cleveland Man Killed In Saturday Wreck
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident Saturday night east of Cleveland. The Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident and said they were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. The accident occurred around...
White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report For June
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and...
