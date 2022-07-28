About 25 people age 14 and younger get abortions in Colorado each year

www.summitdaily.com
Loretta L Vickers
3d ago
Abortions have nothing to do with under 14 year olds getting pregnant! They should be taught it’s for marriage! No reason no days for an abortion.
Reply
4
Related
Daily Record
Colorado women can face pushback when seeking sterilization surgery: “It’s very demeaning”
Hannah Anderson doesn’t want children. The 27-year-old Coloradan wants to be able to hop on a plane when wanderlust calls. She wants a financial cushion free of child-related costs. She dreams of dedicating time and energy toward fostering animals. Over the years, Anderson cycled through numerous birth control options...
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
i-70scout.com
Gov. Polis Encourages Coloradans to Safely Celebrate Colorado Day Monday, August 1
DENVER – Governor Polis is encouraging Coloradans to safely celebrate the 146th annual Colorado Day this Monday, August 1. Colorado Day is celebrated on August 1st, the day Colorado joined the union and officially became a state in 1876. The Governor invites Coloradans to take part in safely celebrating Colorado in their communities and in their lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Welcome to Colorful Colorado — we’re not that colorful, and these are the rules
Welcome to Colorado. There are some things you need to know. If you’re one of the approximately half-a-million people who’ve flocked to the Aurora metroplex during the past five years, allow me to explain what’s what for you. If you know someone who’s come in with the...
Is This Ode To Colorado Moms Accurate or Just Plain Wrong?
Being a parent is a tough gig. It's the best and most important job I've ever had but it certainly isn't easy and I'm pretty sure most parents would agree. I've lived all over the country and have seen many different kinds of people and types of parenting styles and the one thing I've come to realize, especially after being a parent myself now for about 7.5 years is that there's no rulebook to abide by, many times parenting is about survival and doing what works best for you and your family.
Multiple Top-Ranked Hospitals In The State Are Located In Northern Colorado
Your health and overall well-being are (or at least, should be) top priorities. When it comes to taking care of your health, who do you seek out for care?. Personally, I consistently seek out reputable, experienced professionals who truly treat my health/well-being with the utmost importance and care. Luckily, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado governor sued by gun rights group over magazine law
(The Center Square) – A gun rights group is suing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in federal court seeking to overturn the state’s ban on gun magazines that hold over 15 rounds. The National Federation for Gun Rights, the national affiliate of the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), is challenging the magazine ban following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Pistol & Rifle Association v. Bruen which overturned New York’s “proper cause” requirement for gun owners to acquire a pistol license.
Colorado's first human West Nile Virus case of 2022 detected
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — A person in Delta County tested positive for the West Nile virus and is the first confirmed human case found in Colorado so far this year. The virus has also been detected in mosquitos in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties this season. West Nile usually...
Summit Daily News
The domineering leader of Colorado’s emergency responses has history of tirades, F-bombs and intimidation
DENVER — During his five years at the helm of Colorado’s responses to natural and public health disasters, Mike Willis has displayed a pattern of aggressive behavior and inappropriate, unprofessional conduct, according to interviews with 23 current and former colleagues, state and federal government officials, National Guard service members and a review of internal state investigations into his conduct.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
KKTV
Last chance to attend Colorado Renaissance Fair
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 45th Colorado Renaissance Fair will be ending their season next weekend. 11 News attended the fair Saturday afternoon. Below, you can see Wilsom. He is a known as a fire breather. He eats manipulates fire and even swallows it. In the video below, you can see him becoming a human flamethrower. You could really feel the heat from the front row.
A reality check on the Colorado taxpayer refunds now in the mail
Starting today, Colorado will mail 3.7 million taxpayers rebates for $750, or $1,500 for joint tax filers.The intrigue: Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers have branded it the "Colorado Cashback."Reality check: It's all political spin.The rebate is required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that caps state revenues at inflation plus population growth, requiring that any surplus go back to taxpayers.The refund is typically reflected in state income tax returns due each April, but Democrats moved it to three months before the general election, claiming taxpayers needed the money urgently.By the numbers: Sending the checks early will...
These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Comments / 2