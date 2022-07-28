About 25 people age 14 and younger get abortions in Colorado each year

Being a parent is a tough gig. It's the best and most important job I've ever had but it certainly isn't easy and I'm pretty sure most parents would agree. I've lived all over the country and have seen many different kinds of people and types of parenting styles and the one thing I've come to realize, especially after being a parent myself now for about 7.5 years is that there's no rulebook to abide by, many times parenting is about survival and doing what works best for you and your family.

