ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Lamar Jackson takes need to be better! | What's Wright?

FOX Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid made a snarky (and correct!) comment to refute report that Patrick Mahomes is one-read QB

Arguably no one knows Patrick Mahomes — the quarterback — better than Andy Reid. The long-time Chiefs coach is the person who spearheaded the selection of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s the person who’s led the development of Mahomes into becoming a perennial Pro Bowler, an MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and one of the iron-clad faces of the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today

A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27

It’s not too often you see an NFL player retire at just 27 years old to explore other opportunities. Kavon Frazier is one of those rare occasions. The former Dallas Cowboys safety decided to hang up his cleats on Friday to pursue entrepreneurship. Frazier was taken by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the […] The post Former Cowboys safety shockingly retires at 27 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens risers and fallers: Who’s trending after the first week of training camp?

Just about every season in Owings Mills, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will brand a new team slogan on T-shirts for coaches and players. His message in 2022: “Come to work ready to work.” So far, so good. Over their first four days of full-team practices in training camp, the Ravens approached their preparations with good intentions. Every session seemed to provide more answers than questions. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football
FOX Sports

Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Bills' Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips get into training camp scuffle

Things got heated between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips at training camp on Saturday, as the two teammates collided just as practice was winding down for the day. The play call appeared to be a designed QB run up the middle for a touchdown, and...
NFL
FOX Sports

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald would have retired if Sean McVay didn't return to Rams

After the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, conversations regarding the franchise's next big moves surfaced rather quickly. The future of star defensive tackle Aaron Donald's and coach Sean McVay's careers were briefly in question, amid murmurs that one or the other could abruptly retire. They've both returned –...
NFL
FOX Sports

Jacoby Brissett to take QB lead for Browns in Deshaun Watson's absence

A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Dallas Cowboys continue reign as NFL's richest team

The NFL's annual valuations have been released, and the Dallas Cowboys rank atop the list once again. The Cowboys' $7.64 billion valuation is up 10% from last year's number of $6.92 billion, Sportico.com reported,. The franchise is also $1.73 billion richer than its next closest – the Los Angeles Rams...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Madden ratings hotline gets flooded with complaints

I know when that hotline bling, it could only mean one thing: There is a complaint about player ratings. EA Sports launched a hotline for fans of the long-running video game to call in about player ratings. In the first six hours after the hotline was announced, EA Sports had already fielded 1,000 complaints about the Madden ratings, according to Emma Walden, who works on the video game as a creator content strategist.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy