Jack White Albums Ranked Worst to Best

ultimateclassicrock.com
Related
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal Release Plans for Second 2022 Studio Album, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’
It was only this past April when Red Hot Chili Peppers put out their twelfth studio LP – Unlimited Love – yet they’re already gearing up to release its successor, Return of the Dream Canteen, this October. They made the announcement during last night’s (July 23) performance...
The Knack's My Sharona: an everyday tale of obsession, rejection and real estate
Sharona Alperin used to dance at Knack shows before she was banned from them: This is the story of her song
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi evoke vintage Black Sabbath on Ozzy's new single Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne has released the second single from his forthcoming Patient Number 9 album, and fans will recognise the presence of an old friend on guitar
ZZ Top: Life after Dusty Hill - only in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now
Also in this issue: Kate Bush, Dave Mustaine, Prince, Guns N' Roses, The Gaslight Anthem, Marshall Tucker Band, Chuck Leavell, H.e.a.t, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Fantastic Negrito and more. For Classic Rock 304's main event we catch up with the inestimable Billy Gibbons to talk about what the future holds...
RELATED PEOPLE
ZZ Top, ‘RAW': Album Review
Raw would seem to be part of ZZ Top's DNA, much less the title of one of its albums. But we've never heard the Texas trio quite this kind of raw before. There's a kind of brilliance that resulted in RAW: That Little Ol' Band From Texas Original Soundtrack. It's a live album without an audience, brought about when Banger Films, makers of the 2019 Netflix documentary, gathered the group at historic Gruene Hall, billed as Texas' oldest continually run dance venue, ostensibly for some still shots. But the band's gear was set up on the stage, and suffice to say that when Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are in a room together with instruments, music is bound to happen.
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked
Several artists with songs on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2022 can be counted on for an entry every year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and...
The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
David Lee Roth has released a song about Van Halen and the lyrics are something else
"Remember when you safety-pinned the tablecloth to my pants?"
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jon Anderson Reflects on the Magic of ‘Close to the Edge’ at 50
Jon Anderson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Yes' classic Close to the Edge by performing the album in its entirety. His current tour is a reunion with players from the Paul Green Rock Academy, a connection that began nearly 20 years ago when they paired to perform 30 concerts across the United States.
Listen to Pink Floyd’s New Version of ‘A Great Day for Freedom’
Pink Floyd has released a new version of their 1994 song “A Great Day for Freedom.”. The updated rendition will serve as the b-side to physical copies of “Hey Hey Rise Up,” the group’s new single -- and first new music in 28 years -- which was unveiled in April.
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
These are the 10 best metal albums of the year so far according to you
The votes are in and we have a winner – and it might be a surprise to fans of Ghost and Rammstein…
Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Crazy Times’
Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a new song, "Crazy Times," giving fans the first taste of the upcoming album of the same name. “We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021 when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we’d all been living in," Hagar noted in a press release. "The lyrics for ‘Crazy Times’ just came from that new freedom we were feeling, the freedom felt unbelievable, but a little uncertain, too. We had to ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing here and what do we want?’
Aerosmith Announces ’50 Years Live!’ Streaming Concert Series
Aerosmith has announced the launch of 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults, an "official bootleg” streaming concert series featuring five previously unreleased, multicamera live shows. The Boston rockers will release one show per week on YouTube for five weeks, starting on July 29 with Live From the Summit,...
Why Neal Schon was ‘Scared’ of Journey Classic ‘Open Arms’
Journey guitarist Neal Schon recalled being "scared" of power ballad "Open Arms" and said he'd been "off-base and wrong" about the single that held the No. 2 spot for six weeks in 1982. Then-vocalist Steve Perry and keyboardist Jonathan Cain wrote "Open Arms," but when they presented it to Schon...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Ultimate Classic Rock
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 1