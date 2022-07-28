3 Ithaca Men Arrested For Burglary: Possibly Linked to Previous Lansing/Dryden Incidents

www.ithaca.com
Suspects In Lansing/Dryden/Ithaca Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Additional Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
Three Ithaca men were arrested by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on July 26 after a reported burglary at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca. Employees of RaNic Golf Club arrived for work Wednesday morning and appear to have interrupted a burglary taking place. The TCSO was called to the scene. The employees were able to provide a brief description of the suspects and the vehicle that they had left the scene in.
State Police Asking Public to Identify Two Suspects
The New York State Police are asking to identify two people who reportedly stole a wallet and used the victims credit cards to make multiple purchases at Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing. The victim, an elderly woman from Cortland discovered her wallet was missing on July 23 while...
CPD Looking for Assistance in Identifying Suspect
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying someone who attempted to break into the Robinson Family Jewelers store on Groton Ave. in Downtown Cortland. The incident occurred around 6:30am on Saturday, July 30th. The suspect attempted to break-in through the main entrance to...
Four charged with stealing vehicle from Ithaca mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after law enforcement said they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall Wednesday afternoon. Massia White-Saunders (24), Bridget Shaver (18), and two 16-year-olds were arrested on July 27, 2022 after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of […]
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
TC Sheriff Arrests 4 For Vehicle Theft
On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall in the Village of Lansing to investigate a theft of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that a vehicle previously stolen from the Village of Cayuga Heights was operating in...
NYSP Investigating Shooting on Carl Street in Union
The victim of a shooting in Broome County, New York is recovering from injuries that police say are non-life-threatening. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Endwell, including members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), were called to the scene of a shooting at a property located on the 200 block of Carl Street in Union at approximately 7:38m on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Syracuse Police investigating a stabbing and robbery overnight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to two separate incidents overnight, a robbery and stabbing. On Friday night around 11:30, officers responded to Southside Wings on South Salina Street to investigate a robbery. When Syracuse Police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who was a delivery driver for...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
Local delivery driver approached with a gun out on delivery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A local delivery driver is safe after being approached with what appeared to be a gun. Syracuse Police were called to Southside Wings on South Salina Street around 11:30 Friday night for a robbery investigation. Officers spoke with the 48-year-old victim who says he was making...
Police: Man found with heroin and cocaine in Auburn after trying to evade officers
AUBURN, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to elude police by driving at high speeds and ignoring a traffic stop. On Tuesday, July 26, an Auburn police officer approached a vehicle playing what officials describe as unreasonably loud music, according to police. The operator, later identified as Garlyn Gause, 44, of Rochester, allegedly began driving at a high rate of speed in an apparent attempt to elude the officer. Gause then passed a stop sign and drove through a four-way intersection without stopping, police said.
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
Shooting overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Members of the Geneva Police Department responded to the area of North Street, near North Avenue, for reports of shots fired on Saturday at about 1:35 a.m. Once there Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. A preliminary investigation revealed that...
Man hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An overnight stabbing sent a man to the hospital. Syracuse Police were called to the area South Geddes and Delaware Streets shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds in the back. He was brought to Upstate...
Syracuse Man Arrested In Connection With City's Latest Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested in the murder of another man inside an apartment at Clinton Plaza. Syracuse Police say 42 year old Kevin Pulley Jr is being charged in the death of 52 year old John Turner. Turner was found shot multiple times inside an...
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
Canandaigua Woman is Enjoying the Ride
A Canandaigua woman is enjoying the ride, a ride that will end in Canandaigua court. 50-year-old Stacy Ann Cooper was arrested yesterday she took a car from Heritage Motors for a test drive. After she was gone for several hours Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies determined she returned the car to a different dealership. She then took a test drive in another vehicle from the second dealership and did not return that vehicle.
Two men arrested inside Broome County Jail
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two inmates housed in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.
Police looking for church burglary suspect
The New York State Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at a Lansing church between Sunday, July 24th, and Monday, July 25th.
