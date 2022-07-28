ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Josh Hill now meets Marcos Breno at Bellator 284 with Matheus Mattos injured

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277

Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching. The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish

Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Barzola
Person
Neiman Gracie
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Magomed Magomedov
Person
Goiti Yamauchi
MMA Fighting

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch

Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 results: Alexandre Pantoja calls for title shot after tearing through Alex Perez in just 91 seconds

Alexandre Pantoja wanted to make a statement with his performance at UFC 277 and he can now consider that mission accomplished. It took the Brazilian less than two minutes to tear through one-time title challenger Alex Perez as he opened the fight with a barrage of strikes and then finished the fight just moments later with a nasty neck crank/rear naked choke combination. The stoppage came at just 1:31 in the opening round as Pantoja secured his third win in a row overall in the flyweight division.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Manager: Former GLORY champion Artem Vakhitov a free agent, open to joining UFC for MMA debut

Artem Vakhitov could make the jump to MMA next. The GLORY light heavyweight champion was released from his contract after the kickboxing promotion decided to part ways with all Russians on its roster citing a list of “obstacles” after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The call leaves the 31-year-old Vakhitov, 22-6 in kickboxing after a decision win over Alex Pereira this past September, free in the market to explore other options.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Mma Fighting#Combat#Canadian#Wsof#Tuf#Brazilian#Lfa
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 live blog: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

This is the the UFC 277 live blog for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith, the main card light heavyweight fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Ankalaev is one of the most-hyped light heavyweights to come along in some time. The Dagestani fighter has as spectacular 17-1 professional record, with his lone defeat coming by a literal last-second Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig back in 2018 in Ankalaev’s UFC debut. Since then, Ankalaev has been perfect, rattling off eight wins in a row, and now the No. 7 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings stands on the precipice of a title shot with a win tonight.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’

Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Yair Rodriguez not interested in interim title: ‘I’m waiting for’ Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez seems to have no interest in fighting Josh Emmett — or anybody else for that matter — for an interim title. Rodriguez picked up a TKO victory due to an injury to Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Long Island earlier this month. With the unfortunate way the bout ended, most believed that a fight between Rodriguez and Emmett as either a title eliminator or an interim championship fight made perfect sense, especially with current champion Alexander Volkanovski dealing with a hand injury suffered in his UFC 276 win over Max Holloway.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 preview show: Does Julianna Peña have Amanda Nunes’ number?

Julianna Peña is ready to prove that her upset win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 wasn’t a fluke, while the former bantamweight queen hopes to exact revenge and reclaim her throne in Dallas. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee break down the main event...
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 277

Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title — and her double-champ status — with a dominant unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277. Where does “The Lioness” go from Saturday night in Dallas?. On an all-new edition of On To...
DALLAS, TX
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes promises ‘I’m going to become double champ again’ after intense faceoff with Julianna Peña

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña shared an intense faceoff at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their rematch that will headline UFC 277 from Dallas on Saturday night. Both champion and challenger walked on-stage alongside their children, and Peña’s daughter even got in on the staredown action. But it was still all business once they came nose-to-nose, with only UFC president Dana White separating the two combatants.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy