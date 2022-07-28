Josh Hill now meets Marcos Breno at Bellator 284 with Matheus Mattos injured

www.mmafighting.com
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (11-5) and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5) collided in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of one of the greatest upsets in MMA history. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
UFC 277 injury update: Julianna Peña headed for surgery, Anthony Smith avoids broken bone
Julianna Pena needed surgery to deal with the damage she absorbed in a five-round decision loss to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 main event. While Peña didn’t suffer any broken bones, she was covered in blood throughout the latter half of her fight thanks to a series of elbows that left her with several cuts on her head.
‘Weak as hell’: Fighters debate stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis bout at UFC 277
Sergei Pavlovich picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, but the way his fight ended disappointed a lot of people watching. The official end to Pavlovich’s fight with Lewis came less than a minute into the opening round of their UFC 277 contest after Pavlovich scored with a flurry of punches that caused Lewis to drop face-down to the canvas. However, upon further replay, it was unclear how many of the punches landed cleanly and immediately after referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the bout, Lewis was up on his feet protesting the decision.
UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish
Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 277, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 took place July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) took on powerful up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich (16-1) in a main card battle. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
‘Still the GOAT’: Fighters react to Amanda Nunes avenging loss to Julianna Peña in epic UFC 277 rematch
Amanda Nunes is atop the MMA world once again. At UFC 277 on Saturday, “The Lioness” regained the UFC bantamweight title in an epic main event clash with rival Julianna Peña, avenging a shocking loss to Peña from this past December. Nunes put on an impressive performance to win a unanimous decision in a bout that displayed both Nunes’ incredible talents and Peña’s absurd toughness. Despite being knocked down multiple times, Peña battled Nunes tooth and claw for 25 minutes.
UFC 277 results: Alexandre Pantoja calls for title shot after tearing through Alex Perez in just 91 seconds
Alexandre Pantoja wanted to make a statement with his performance at UFC 277 and he can now consider that mission accomplished. It took the Brazilian less than two minutes to tear through one-time title challenger Alex Perez as he opened the fight with a barrage of strikes and then finished the fight just moments later with a nasty neck crank/rear naked choke combination. The stoppage came at just 1:31 in the opening round as Pantoja secured his third win in a row overall in the flyweight division.
Manager: Former GLORY champion Artem Vakhitov a free agent, open to joining UFC for MMA debut
Artem Vakhitov could make the jump to MMA next. The GLORY light heavyweight champion was released from his contract after the kickboxing promotion decided to part ways with all Russians on its roster citing a list of “obstacles” after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. The call leaves the 31-year-old Vakhitov, 22-6 in kickboxing after a decision win over Alex Pereira this past September, free in the market to explore other options.
Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37
Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022. Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.
Kayla Harrison doesn’t see Amanda Nunes losing to Julianna Peña the same way again: ‘It was just a fluke’
Kayla Harrison no longer trains with Amanda Nunes on a daily basis, but she knows her former teammate well enough to recognize the performance Nunes had against Julianna Peña in their first encounter was wildly out of character. While Nunes had her moments, she began running out of steam...
UFC 277 live blog: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith
This is the the UFC 277 live blog for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith, the main card light heavyweight fight on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Ankalaev is one of the most-hyped light heavyweights to come along in some time. The Dagestani fighter has as spectacular 17-1 professional record, with his lone defeat coming by a literal last-second Hail Mary submission by Paul Craig back in 2018 in Ankalaev’s UFC debut. Since then, Ankalaev has been perfect, rattling off eight wins in a row, and now the No. 7 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings stands on the precipice of a title shot with a win tonight.
‘I think he’s legit’: Demetrious Johnson names who he thinks could dominate the UFC flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson was the king of flyweights in the UFC for six years, dominating and outclassing every single one of the contenders available at the time. But now that he’s fighting for ONE Championship in Asia, “Mighty Mouse” has his eyes on one 125-pounder, in particular, that he believes has the best chance of replicating his feat.
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
Derrick Lewis through the years: Black Beast’s best moments on the mic
Derrick Lewis is one of MMA’s most beloved heavyweights for a reason. Check out eight years of memorable moments on the mic from “The Black Beast,” the UFC’s all-time knockout king.
Yair Rodriguez not interested in interim title: ‘I’m waiting for’ Alexander Volkanovski
Yair Rodriguez seems to have no interest in fighting Josh Emmett — or anybody else for that matter — for an interim title. Rodriguez picked up a TKO victory due to an injury to Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Long Island earlier this month. With the unfortunate way the bout ended, most believed that a fight between Rodriguez and Emmett as either a title eliminator or an interim championship fight made perfect sense, especially with current champion Alexander Volkanovski dealing with a hand injury suffered in his UFC 276 win over Max Holloway.
Deiveson Figueiredo wants winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France in Brazil, still open to bantamweight
Deiveson Figueiredo will be sitting cageside when Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France collide for the interim flyweight championship Saturday in UFC 277’s co-main event. And the champ wants to have home turf advantage for his eventual title unification bout. Figueiredo reclaimed the UFC’s 125-pound title with a decision victory...
UFC 277 preview show: Does Julianna Peña have Amanda Nunes’ number?
Julianna Peña is ready to prove that her upset win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 wasn’t a fluke, while the former bantamweight queen hopes to exact revenge and reclaim her throne in Dallas. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee break down the main event...
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 277
Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title — and her double-champ status — with a dominant unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277. Where does “The Lioness” go from Saturday night in Dallas?. On an all-new edition of On To...
Kenny Florian breaks down UFC 277 title fights, wonders if Amanda Nunes ‘really wants to be there as champion’
Can Amanda Nunes reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt? Will Brandon Moreno capture the interim title against Kai Kara-France to clinch a fourth fight with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo? UFC 277 will answer those questions and more Saturday — and two-time UFC title challenger Kenny Florian has his picks. A...
Amanda Nunes promises ‘I’m going to become double champ again’ after intense faceoff with Julianna Peña
Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña shared an intense faceoff at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their rematch that will headline UFC 277 from Dallas on Saturday night. Both champion and challenger walked on-stage alongside their children, and Peña’s daughter even got in on the staredown action. But it was still all business once they came nose-to-nose, with only UFC president Dana White separating the two combatants.
