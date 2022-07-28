Hot and hazy through Saturday in Western Washington

www.q13fox.com
Seattle sets all-time record longest stretch of 90 degree highs Sunday
SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gives one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday. The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday will...
fox40jackson.com
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90...
'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said at least three people have...
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
ncwlife.com
Washington State Ferries: ‘Well into the millions’ to repair the crashed Cathlamet
(The Center Square) – The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers,...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
q13fox.com
Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week
A line of slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped torrential rain across eastern Kentucky early Thursday is now being blamed for at least 30 deaths as floodwaters damaged hundreds of homes and vehicles and rivers and creeks rose out of their banks. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death toll Monday...
+$265k in WA state unclaimed lottery prizes. 2 tickets bought in Tri-Cities and Yakima
These locations in eastern and western Washington detail where lottery winners bought tickets but have yet to claim their cash.
q13fox.com
Tiny albino gator hatches at Florida wildlife park
KENANSVILLE, Fla. - A rare albino alligator baby is the newest resident of a Florida wildlife park after hatching in late July. Wild Florida, an animal park with alligator handling shows and airboat tours, posted photos and video of the tiny gator as it hatched. Sam Haught, the co-owner of...
Washington State Invaded by New Revolting Bugs
First Washington State was terrorized by the spongy moth, the apple maggot, or the now well known Asian giant hornet. Now Washington has a new revolting bug enemy that the state is trying to quarantine and exterminate before they take over. The new insect species they are trying to catch...
q13fox.com
Navy recruiters in the PNW ramp up efforts: 'America relies on an all-volunteer service to defend it'
WASHINGTON - At the core of the military are the brave men and women who sign up to serve and protect our freedoms. Right now, recruiters are doing everything they can to keep attracting qualified candidates into their ranks, but it has been quite the challenge. Commander John Hiltz is...
This Is The Highest-Earning County In Washington
People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Washington state. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are...
Local hardware store offers tips for using portable air conditioners
With the lack of built-in air conditioning in the majority of Puget Sound area homes, many people are turning to portable air conditioners to beat the heat wave. But if you’re one of the Western Washington residents who just got a portable air conditioner for the first time, you may be wondering how to use it most efficiently — so you don’t end up wasting energy or breaking the bank.
q13fox.com
Dozens still missing in Kentucky as state braces for more rain
HINDMAN, Ky. - The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid a renewed threat of more heavy rain. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the death toll had risen by one since Saturday from last week's storms.
Wrong-way driver on I-405 near SR 520 tried to flee troopers on highway
CLYDE HILL, Wash. — Authorities pursuing a wrong-way driver of a stolen vehicle used a pit maneuver Thursday morning to stop the suspect from fleeing along I-405 near State Road 520. Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said authorities were pursuing a stolen vehicle from a dealership in Bothell. Troopers...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Killer could soon go free despite ‘3 Strikes’ sentence; prosecutor blames state Democratic lawmakers
On Wednesday, The Dori Monson Show spoke with the grandmother of a teen girl who was strangled by a felon previously released from his first “Three Strikes, You’re Out” sentence by Washington State Court of Appeals. And now, the Vancouver, Wash. attorney who prosecuted Roy Wayne Russell,...
This Is Washington's Most Delicious Burger
Eat This, Not That! found the best burgers in every state thanks to Yelp.
KOMO News
AG Ferguson's office confirms civil rights investigation into Seattle Pacific University
SEATTLE — The Washington state attorney general's office confirmed it has launched a civil rights investigation into Seattle Pacific University over possible illegal discrimination by the private university's administration. Bob Ferguson’s office released a statement early Friday morning, saying the university filed a lawsuit seeking to block the investigation....
