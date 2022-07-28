www.ithaca.com
Summer Fun Market in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Community Arts of Elmira partnered with Elmira Handmade Market to put on a "Summer Fun" event. Hundreds of people visited the market to shop from over 40 local artists. The event included face painting, food trucks, desserts from local bakeries and artwork on sale from vendors....
AFJ celebrates anniversary, new Ithaca office, with free event Sunday
The Alliance of Families for Justice, which supports the families of incarcerated people, is celebrating the organization’s sixth anniversary and the establishment of the Friends of AFJ in Ithaca with an event Sunday afternoon at Conley Park. Sunday’s event will feature free food, music from DJ EVO Evolution, and...
iMatter Music Festival Returns to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The iMatter Festival returned to Horseheads after a three-year hiatus. Over a thousand people came out to listen to over twenty hard rock bands perform. This event was filled with hard rockers who had huge smiles on their faces. Organizers said the festival's message is to...
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
Stretch of road in Ithaca set to close for two weeks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close for two weeks. Forest Home Drive near Cornell University will close from Thurston Avenue to Arboretum Road on Monday. New sidewalk crossings are being put in. The Arboretum Road intersection near Beebe Hall will also close. There will be a detour and flaggers, though the work will not affect access to the parking garage or university buildings on Forest Home Drive. Emergency access will be allowed.
Fudge is a sweet pup in need of his fur-ever home: Petsavers
(WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Fudge! A young, playful Black Mouth Cur Mix. He’s likely around 12-weeks old. Fudge was picked up by animal control but never reclaimed. Fudge...
Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons
The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal. Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person.
Hilarious Profanity Filled Phone Order at CNY Restaurant Goes Viral
A profanity-filled food order at one Central New York restaurant has gone viral and we have more questions than answers. Sometimes when employees at Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York answer the phone, they get to hear the tail end of the conversation the person is having. "Most of the time it’s someone going over the order one last time before calling it in," Gino's shared on Facebook. "Sometimes it’s not that at all. Sometimes, you hear something that makes you laugh so hard, you cry."
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
Best pizza in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pizza is a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several great places to choose from. This list includes the top 10 pizza places in Binghamton strictly according to Tripadvisor…so forward them your complaints. Michelangelo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante – 465 Court Street...
Elmira Officials Clear Out Clemens Center Bridge Encampments
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The homeless encampment under the Clemens Center Bridge in Elmira has been cleared out. City of Elmira officials said they decided to remove everything underneath the bridge after receiving complaints. On Tuesday, Elmira City Manager Michael Collins said city officials warned homeless people living under the...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Habitat for Humanity Renovates a New Home
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its first full-home rehabilitation project. The LaValley family was surrounded by all of the volunteers that helped make their dream home a reality, today. The LaValley family partnered with Habitat for Humanity for nearly two years to rehabilitate an 1840s farmhouse....
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press
The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Man shot in the leg near South Avenue corner store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night at a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the city’s shot spotter detected eight rounds to the right of the entrance of the Local Convenience store, at 303 South Ave., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
