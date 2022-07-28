Hennessey Mammoth Faces Three Bowler Defenders In Tug-Of-War Battle

www.motor1.com
Enter Now To Win This Potent 503-HP 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.
Hellcat-Swapped Rolls-Royce Races 2JZ-Powered F-150 Lightning Clone
In a new episode of “This Vs. That,” the Hoonigan crew has paired an unlikely duo for some intense drag racing– a 1969 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and a Ford F-150 Lightning tribute truck. Neither are stock, and that’s why the two are facing off in the latest Hoonigan YouTube video.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 Puts The 828-Horsepower V12 To Work In Acceleration Test
A dying breed, the naturally aspirated engine – especially one with no fewer than twelve cylinders – is a joy to experience. Ferrari installed its most potent V12 to date in the Daytona SP3 where it pumps out just under 830 hp at a screaming 9,250 rpm and 697 Nm (514 lb-ft) of torque at 7,250 rpm. How do these numbers translate into performance? This acceleration test gives us an idea about how fast the third Icona model is on a race track.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Chevy Corvette Test Mule Devoured By Fire [UPDATE]
[UPDATE 2] Added video of the incident sent to Motor1.com by CarPix. [UPDATE] Chevrolet has issued a statement regarding the fiery incident. In an e-mail to Motor1.com, Trevor Thompkins, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Passenger Cars, Performance and Motorsports Communications at General Motors, said:. "A Corvette development vehicle undergoing extreme testing by...
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
BMW 7 Series Travels 1,026 Miles On A Single Tank Of Diesel With Fuel To Spare
The days of the diesel engine are pretty much numbered. Ever since Volkswagen’s Dieselgate exploded to reveal scandal manipulations in emissions tests, many automakers decided to reduce their diesel lineups or discontinue them entirely. However, there’s still solid demand for some diesel-powered vehicles in Europe and these remain some of the most efficient cars on the road. But how efficient exactly a modern diesel is?
Toyota Hilux AT44 Is A Six-Wheeled Monster Truck Made For The Extremes
Arctic Trucks has gained notoriety for making hardcore rigs for equally extreme purposes. However, the Icelandic company faced challenges during its expedition in Antarctica in 2008. To get back to the challenge, Arctic Trucks made a rig out of a Toyota Hilux. It's an AT44 rig, which was named after...
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race
There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
2023 Chevy Colorado; Cross-Country Motorcycle Road Trip: RAC #82
It's podcast time! This week, RideApart Editor-In-Chief Jason Marker joins us to discuss his cross-country adventure on a Ural motorcycle. Plus, we talk about some new pickup trucks. We kick the show off by checking out the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. The new generation of the pickup has an extensive array...
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
2024 Suzuki Swift Spy Shots Preview Definite Changes In Next-Gen Model
The current generation Suzuki Swift has been around for quite a while since it was announced in 2016. Since then, its tiny footprint has reached several markets globally except in the US where the Japanese company only sells motorcycles and outboard motors for marine vehicles. It won't be long before...
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Wood Carving Looks Ready To Conquer Moab
The attention to detail on this wood-carved model is astonishing. When Jeep started selling the Wrangler Rubicon 392 in 2021, it was a coveted vehicle. After all, it's the first Wrangler that comes equipped with a V8 engine right off the factory. There's just one problem though – it's very...
1st Dealer Drag Super Stocker 1967 AMC Topel Rambler Rebel
This handsome muscle car is still a crazy competitor on the drag strip. Everything from the red, white, and blue paint job to the distinct lack of windshield wipers lets onlooking enthusiasts everywhere know exactly what this car is all about. You might have guessed that this is a certified drag racing car, but virtually no one could predict the sort of performance prevalent in this vehicle. That's because the automobile was built to prove to the world that AMC could make an incredible racing vehicle that would stun crowds at the racing track. So what exactly makes this vehicle such a fabulous racer even in today's world?
New Lamborghini Countach Makes Video Game Debut In Asphalt 9
Lamborghini resurrected the Countach name a year ago, ushering the wedge’s iconic shape into the modern era. The automaker limited its production run to 112 units, meaning the chances of driving one are non-existent. However, those who play Asphalt 9: Legends will get such an opportunity as the Countach LP1 800-4 arrives in the game today.
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
