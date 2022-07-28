Sylvester takes over Consumers Credit Union after longtime CEO retires

mibiz.com
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
Q&A: Applications engineer says manufacturing moving to ‘more about brains than brawn’
Even as a child, Danielle Schneider knew she would probably be involved in the manufacturing industry. Starting at around 13 years old, she began to feel drawn to a career as an engineer. Eleven years ago, she realized her dream when Intertek, an inspection, product testing and certification company, brought her on “to break stuff for a living.”
GR investment fund for minorities replicated in Denver; other U.S. cities eyed
Leaders behind a Grand Rapids investment fund formed to support entrepreneurs of color hope a similar venture in Colorado becomes the first of multiple funds that replicate the model across the country. The New Community Transformation Fund-Denver represents the first affiliate for the Grand Rapids-based New Community Transformation Fund. The...
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
Oversaturation concerns grow in Michigan cannabis industry
The number of cannabis retailers has soared as more locations open in Michigan.
King Milling undergoing $42M expansion
The oldest still operating business in Kent County is expanding to continue to serve existing and new customers. King Milling Co., at 115 S. Broadway St. in Lowell, recently announced a $42 million expansion that will build a new flour mill in Lowell and create hundreds of external jobs. King...
Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Lume Cannabis Co. opens new retail dispensary in Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Lume Cannabis Co. has opened its second Kalamazoo County location. The recreational marijuana company, which now has 32 provisioning centers across Michigan, opened its adult-use shop at 5324 Meredith St. in Portage on Friday, July 29. The location offers both in-person purchases as well as delivery seven days a week.
Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped
A plan to close the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been scrapped. The center has been in Battle Creek for nearly a century and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Direction of county’s GOP at stake as school mask mandate sparks challengers to Ottawa’s incumbents
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Nearly one year ago about 1,000 people showed up to an Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting to protest a local mandate masking children in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To the frustration of many who attended the Aug. 24 meeting, elected leaders said they couldn’t rescind the county health department’s order, nor could they fire the health director over it or force her to rescind the order.
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
Not only Has Show-stopping Views But also Brags of a Combined Water-frontage, This House Asks for $3,500,000 in Cassopolis
The House in Cassopolis has a Luxury Miami Vibe and a well-designed floor plan with separate split upper levels, now available for sale. This home located at 62234 Carlton Dr, Cassopolis, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 6,334 square feet of living spaces. Call Tarah L Sheteron – Cressy & Everett Real Estate – (Phone: (269) 876-9276) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Cassopolis.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Patty Matters serves big, gourmet burgers on wheels
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - From classic burgers to savory crab patties, Patty Matters has been a community favorite in the West Michigan area since it opened in 2015. Owners Lauren D’Angelo and her mother Mindy D’Angelo wanted to do something that wasn’t already being offered on a food truck in Grand Rapids.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
New airline in Kalamazoo offers $59 flights to FL
A new airline will soon be flying out of Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport — and with bigger planes.
Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device
KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Your guide to what is on the Aug. 2 ballot in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Aug. 2 election to determine which candidates will advance to the general election in November is less than a week away. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Unless you vote absentee, you must vote at your polling location on Election Day, according to the city of Kalamazoo. Voters can go to Michigan.gov/vote to find their sample ballot and polling location.
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
