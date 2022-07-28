“I Knew I Was In Trouble,” Universal Guest Shares Insane ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Experience

insidethemagic.net
Universal Guest’s Finger Cut Off While Riding Attraction, Report Says
A Universal Orlando Resort Guest allegedly suffered a major injury while riding a popular attraction. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, as well as a popular water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. While millions of...
piratesandprincesses.net
Early Park Admission/Operating Hours Update for Universal Orlando Through October 2022
While most of my colleagues were staked out waiting near The Revenge of the Mummy attraction today, an interesting thing appeared online. We now have the operating hours and early park admission schedule for Universal Orlando through the end of October 2022. Getting the hours/procedures to that date was expected since Halloween Horror Nights dictates park schedules in September and October.
Inside the Magic
Guests Mock George Floyd’s Death at Universal Studios
Guests were caught mocking the death of George Floyd at a Universal Orlando Resort theme park. Universal Orlando Resort is a family-friendly area that includes three world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay. In addition, Universal is in the midst of constructing its largest theme park to date in the Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
allears.net
The New Disney Springs Discount You Didn’t Know You Needed
There’s so much to do, especially if you’re in Orlando! There are so many things to see in Disney World, like the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival or the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride in EPCOT. If you don’t want to pay for a park ticket, there are also tons of things to do in Disney Springs, and this venue just announced an amazing deal!
centralfloridalifestyle.com
“Wild Kingdom” is Filming in Orlando for its New Series
“Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” is back and filming in Orlando for its new series “Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” to bring light to conservation efforts and highlight animals showing signs of success. What’s coral-er than that?. Peter Gros, host of the original “Wild Kingdom”...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in August: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT. There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. With summer wrapping up soon it is time to make those weekend getaway plans, spend time cooling off in natural springs near Orlando, or head to a nearby beach.
vieravoice.com
Long Doggers Beachside Bash 2022 featuring Stephen Marley
Long Doggers celebrates 25 years in Brevard at our 5th Annual Beachside Bash Employee Appreciation Party. Beachside Bash will feature live music, food trucks, vendor booths, full bars, family entertainment, and VIP section.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
villages-news.com
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
click orlando
🏊Here’s how to enjoy Orlando-area resort pools without booking a stay
Looking for a fun day in the water but don’t have a pool? Or just looking for an outing with friends nearby?. ResortPass can solve that problem. The company partners with local hotel chains that offer day passes, spa passes and cabanas so that you can enjoy all the property has to offer without booking a hotel room, according to its website.
erienewsnow.com
6 Fun Things to Do in Windermere, Florida
Originally Posted On: https://thursdaydinners.com/6-fun-things-to-do-in-windermere-florida/. Windermere Florida is a little paradise close to all the Orlando attractions but without the hustle and bustle. This charming town has a bit of everything — sun-drenched beaches, tropical island waterways, world-class fishing, historic sites, shopping, and dining. Perhaps you and your family are...
westorlandonews.com
Hindus Seek Diwali Holiday in Orange County Schools
Hindus are urging all public, private, charter, and parochial schools in Orange County to close on their most popular festival Diwali. The holiday falls on October 24th this year. Hindu statesman Rajan Zed issued a statement saying that it was simply not fair with Hindu pupils in Orange County schools...
JetBlue acquisition of Spirit could lead to higher Orlando airline fares
ORLANDO, Fla. — Flying in and out of Orlando could get a lot more expensive if a billion-dollar airline merger gains approval from the United States government. Thursday morning, JetBlue Airways executives announced their intent to buy ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines, combining MCO’s 2nd and 6th largest carriers into a fleet big enough to rival America’s “big four” of Delta, American, United and Southwest.
Click10.com
‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites teen during family lobstering trip to Keys
OVIEDO, Fla. – Fischer Hricko, 13, of Oviedo, and his family went on vacation Wednesday to the Florida Keys — where he suffered an unexpected shark bite while lobstering. Bringing their boat down during lobster season is a family tradition, but this year, the family had an unexpected experience.
Here’s what happened to previous local jackpot winners after the frenzy faded
ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again Friday, the United States will hold its breath, clutch their tickets and hope their lives will change forever. The billion-dollar dream has only happened a few times in the nation’s history, and many conversations turned to talk of trips, cars and helping family.
Wild Florida animal park announces arrival of albino alligator
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — For the third straight year, a Florida animal park’s albino alligators have produced a hatchling. Wild Florida, located south of Orlando in rural Osceola County, announced that the baby albino alligator hatched Tuesday morning. It was one of nine hatchlings from its albino parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, WFTV reported.
orlandoweekly.com
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
click orlando
Beachside Bash returns to Brevard County with live music, including performance from Stephen Marley
INDIALANTIC, Fla – Long Doggers Bar & Grill is celebrating 25 years in Brevard County by hosting its 5th annual beachside bash event this weekend. The Long Doggers Beachside Bash event on Saturday at Nance Park will feature Stephen Marley, award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Jesse Royal, BLVK H3RO and The Ries Brothers.
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
