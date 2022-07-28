Twitter Testing Status Feature With Users in US, Australia

www.cnet.com
A TikTok Music App May Be in the Works
A TikTok Music app may in development for the US market, according to a filing made by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, with the US Patent and Trademark Office. As earlier uncovered by Business Insider, ByteDance filed a trademark application with the USPTO on May 9. The application lists a variety of potential goods and services, including "allowing users to purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, [and] lyrics," as well as "live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports and current events."
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Amazon Adds Same-Day Delivery From PacSun, GNC and Other Local Retailers
Amazon Prime members now have the option to shop from certain local retail stores. Using the Amazon app and website, members can order goods from PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel, and get their items delivered the same day, according to a Monday blog post from the e-commerce giant. The service...
ESA Releases Plan to Plunge Spacecraft Into Venus' Frightening Atmosphere
In the early 2030s, the European Space Agency intends to plant a probe deep within the crushing atmosphere of Venus – a brutal planet that constantly burns at a blistering 864 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius), holds basically zero water vapor and exudes a gravitational force 90% of Earth's.
Pokemon Go PokeStops Are Coming to Best Buy and GameStop
Pokemon Go is partnering with select retailers to turn various stores into limited-time PokeStops. Until Aug. 14, Pokemon Go players in the US can earn some extra in-game items by visiting participating GameStop and Best Buy locations. In Canada, meanwhile, PokeStops will be available at GameStop, Toys "R" Us, London Drugs, Mastermind Toys and Indigo Books.
Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in August 2022
Movie theaters have had their share of summer blockbusters in 2022, but streaming services can claim some wins too. Netflix had Stranger Things 4 in July, Disney Plus had Obi-Wan Kenobi in June and while both platforms have more to offer in the coming weeks, August is the time for HBO Max to roar. Why? Four words: House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel and arguably the most-anticipated show of the year.
NASA's Curiosity Rover Landed on Mars 10 Years Ago. It Changed My Life
A decade ago it was a sky crane, a be-mohawked NASA engineer named Bobak and a $2.5 billion rover called Curiosity that took my career in a new direction. Mainly, it was the high-resolution photos that NASA's state-of-the-art rolling robot sent back from its new permanent home on Mars that got me. At the time, for the first time in human history, Earth was a world suddenly full of photographs of almost everything and everyone, thanks to smartphones. But it was the crisp photos of a completely empty world that seemed most meaningful to me, for reasons I still struggle to put into words 10 years later.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Isn't the Only Rumored Foldable We're Excited About
Foldable phones had a breakout year in 2019 as the first models from Samsung, Huawei and Motorola began to hit the market. With Samsung, Motorola and Google rumored to be developing new flexible phones, another milestone moment may be coming soon. Samsung's next foldable phones may be just around the...
Guard Against Blackouts With Up to 31% Off APC Battery Backups
Power outages can be frustrating, disruptive and downright dangerous -- even if they only last for a few seconds. You could end up losing hours of work if you haven't saved in a while, and the surges can fry your expensive electronics. For expensive devices like your desktop or game console, it's better to avoid the risk altogether by using an uninterruptible power supply, or UPS, battery backup. And today only, you can pick one up at a bargain. Through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Amazon is offering up to 31% off select APC battery backups.
Updated COVID Vaccine Boosters to Roll Out in Fall
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug Administration is planning to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with updated vaccines this fall, The New York Times reported Thursday. It comes after vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna assured officials they could deliver shots that are more effective against the BA.5 omicron subvariant by September.
Black Friday 2022: Date and Deals We Expect to See
As one of the biggest sales on the calendar, Black Friday offers some of the best deals we'll see all year on tech, home appliances, fashion and so much more. While we're still a few months away from the fall savings event right now, it's well worth planning ahead to ensure you can make the most of the Black Friday deals when the sales roll around.
