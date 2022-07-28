Shooting Near Target Field With Fully Automatic Guns Leaves One Dead

hot1047.com
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg
New video from a community member shows the moment 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg was fatally shot by two police snipers in Minneapolis on July 14. The video, posted online by Communities United Against Police Brutality, shows what appears to be Sundberg breaking glass on the window of his third-floor apartment seconds before he is killed by two shots from snipers perched atop a building across the street.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting
Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
Shootings involving fully-automatic guns skyrocket in Minneapolis
The number of shootings in Minneapolis involving fully-automatic gunfire is up 338% from 2021, according to data provided to Bring Me The News. There have been 171 ShotSpotter activations detecting fully-automatic gunfire in Minneapolis through July 25, according to data from the Minneapolis Police Department. Those 171 shootings fired off 1,799 bullets.
Homicide in north Minneapolis under investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating Thursday night following a homicide in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department has released few details on the killing but say it happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and 4th Street North, in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. WCCO-TV sent a photojournalist to the scene. Check back for updates to this story.
Man, 24, charged with fatally shooting father in northern Minnesota cabin
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his father in the back of the head last weekend at a cabin in northern Minnesota. Ronald Bzdok, of Buffalo, is charged in Aitkin County with one count of second-degree murder in the death of his 62-year-old father, who is also from Buffalo. According to a criminal complaint, the father was last heard from on Saturday, a day after he went to his cabin in Fleming Township with his 24-year-old son. The father was reported missing four days later after his other son went to the cabin and found no...
1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis
EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
