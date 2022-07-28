Monarch butterflies could go extinct. How this could impact Hawaii's ecosystem

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Related
hieshowcase.com
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Hawaiian community celebrates restoration of sovereignty
Sunday marked much more than just the end of the month. July 31st in Hawaii has been named by the state as a special day of observance of La Hoihoi Ea, which signifies the restoration of Hawaiian sovereignty.
Obama Walk 2022 is right around the corner in Hawaii
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum will be holding a community event on August 4th to celebrate former President Barack Obama's birthday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states ends in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three friends recently set off an adventure: To travel to every state in the nation in just five days. And they ended their adventure right here in Hawaii. Peter McConville, 21, from Austin, Texas, is known for his online gaming channe;. But he recently replaced his controller...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandvideonews.com
VOLCANO WATCH: Hualālai’s Wahapele Eruption
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory describes the cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows of the Wahapele eruption. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Natalia Deligne:. While our attention is generally drawn to the Island...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional
July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More people are calling Hawaii’s mental health crisis line since launch of 988 dialing code
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the nation’s new 988 mental health crisis line launched in mid-July, more people in the islands have been seeking help ― and getting it. The state Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis line has seen a 15% increase in calls. The 31 Hawaii...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: International arrivals
Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer. And Casey betrays all trust from his Sunrise peers. HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Friday Evening - Jen Robbins
Tracking Georgette and Frank over the Eastern Pacific - eventually some swell energy heading our way. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July 28, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
KITV.com
Hawaii Convention Center to host 2022 Mrs. Philippines World Pageant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mrs. Philippines World Pageant takes place this Saturday, July 30, right here on Oahu. Before the competition, the contestants stopped by the State Capitol on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back-to-school supplies stolen from Hawaii nonprofit
"The back-to-school supplies that we had there, we stored there because we were supposed to start making the back-to-school backpacks this Saturday, today," said Capt. Raghel Santiago, The Salvation Army Kona Corps minister.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary
Real estate expert explains how interest rate hike impacts mortgages, Hawaii home sales. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, a local real estate expert explains how this impacts mortgages and Hawaii home sales. Political analyst Colin Moore breaks down HNN Super Debate. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
An already heated Democratic gubernatorial primary now includes an allegation of hate speech in the form of a trending meme. As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The state is undertaking a $15 million project to...
Hawaii is the most expensive state for energy costs
Hawaii is the most expensive state for both monthly electricity costs at and natural gas bills.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong trades, fire danger continue into Monday
Strong trade winds and limited rainfall will continue Monday, keeping the risk of extreme fire conditions for leeward areas where the red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Monday. Winds have backed off a little, but a wind advisory remains up through Monday for the Kohala area of Hawaii Island, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Winds should diminish by midweek and windward showers should increase a bit by Monday night.
2022 fleet sail in formation at start of RIMPAC
HONOLULU (KHON2) — RIMPAC begins Friday, according to the Navy. The exercise, officially called Rim of the Pacific, brings together 26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel in this training exercise which takes place in Hawaii and Southern California. “By coming together as Capable, Adaptive Partners, and in the […]
Do you know the history of Buffalo Soldiers in Hawaii?
July 28 is observed as Buffalo Soldiers Day, a day to commemorate the formation of the first Army regiments comprised of Black and African American Soldiers.
Comments / 0