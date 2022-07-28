ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Monarch butterflies could go extinct. How this could impact Hawaii's ecosystem

hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hieshowcase.com

My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism

There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Friends’ epic 5-day adventure to all 50 states ends in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three friends recently set off an adventure: To travel to every state in the nation in just five days. And they ended their adventure right here in Hawaii. Peter McConville, 21, from Austin, Texas, is known for his online gaming channe;. But he recently replaced his controller...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: Hualālai’s Wahapele Eruption

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory describes the cone-building, explosive phreatic activity, and lava flows of the Wahapele eruption. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article was written by Hawaiian Volcano Observatory research geologist Natalia Deligne:. While our attention is generally drawn to the Island...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
PAIA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional

July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hnn News Brief#Southwest Airlines#Hawaii News Now
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: International arrivals

Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer. And Casey betrays all trust from his Sunrise peers. HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
YREKA, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Friday Evening - Jen Robbins

Tracking Georgette and Frank over the Eastern Pacific - eventually some swell energy heading our way. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July 28, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Science
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary

Real estate expert explains how interest rate hike impacts mortgages, Hawaii home sales. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, a local real estate expert explains how this impacts mortgages and Hawaii home sales. Political analyst Colin Moore breaks down HNN Super Debate. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds gather in Thomas Square to celebrate Sovereignty Restoration Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered in Thomas Square on Sunday to mark La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day ― when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Strong trades, fire danger continue into Monday

Strong trade winds and limited rainfall will continue Monday, keeping the risk of extreme fire conditions for leeward areas where the red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Monday. Winds have backed off a little, but a wind advisory remains up through Monday for the Kohala area of Hawaii Island, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Winds should diminish by midweek and windward showers should increase a bit by Monday night.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

2022 fleet sail in formation at start of RIMPAC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — RIMPAC begins Friday, according to the Navy. The exercise, officially called Rim of the Pacific, brings together 26 nations, 38 ships, three submarines, 170 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel in this training exercise which takes place in Hawaii and Southern California. “By coming together as Capable, Adaptive Partners, and in the […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy