Wichita police arrest man accused of raping child under the age of 14

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting death of Wichita teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the April 2020 shooting death of a teenager as she rode in a car with her brother and boyfriend. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said a judge sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Johnson to 216...
Wichita man charged with murder for 2020 shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been charged in a 2020 shooting death. Christopher English, 42, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $500,000. Michael Horn was found with...
Wichita father and girlfriend arrested in 1-year-old boy's death
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy on Thursday. Officers responded at around 5:15 p.m. to a child abuse report at Wesley Medical Center. Police spokesperson Chad Ditch said hospital staff reported a family member and guardian of Lasiah Williams brought him to the hospital unresponsive.
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
Boil water advisory rescinded for Rose Hill, Butler County
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Rose Hill public water supply system located in Butler County. A loss of pressure in the distribution system prompted the advisory in the first place. Public water suppliers in...
Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine had its grand opening Friday. It’s the first and only osteopathic medical school in Kansas. Students finished orientation this week and start classes on Monday, Aug. 1. “We built all the curriculum over the past year, but we've also...
Wichita church gives out hundreds of backpacks to refugees
Volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita spent Saturday giving out 600 backpacks to refugees in preparation for the upcoming school year. Over 400 of the students were refugees from Afghanistan. Organizers said this year’s event was twice as big as previous years. “They choose their color which…who doesn't...
Starbucks workers in Wichita reject union bid
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Workers at the Starbucks near 21st and Amidon in Wichita have voted not unionize. The workers filed for a union vote in May, becoming the first in the city to do so. KMUW reports the workers rejected the bid in a 5-6 vote. Workers at the...
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
'Kansas State will always have a special place in my heart': Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - The running back from Derby, Kansas has decommitted from K-State. Dylan Edwards took to his social media pages today to confirm that he no longer will be attending Kansas State University. "At this moment I'd like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base...
Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
Last-minute rallies precede August 2nd primary
On the last weekend before the Aug. 2 primary election, Kansans across the state made their last-ditch efforts to get their voices heard ahead of the upcoming vote during two different rallies. The proposed abortion amendment was behind two rallies. One in El Dorado Sunday encouraged people to “Vote No”...
Work progressing quicker than expected at Prairie Creek Elementary following Andover twister
Because Prairie Creek Elementary School suffered significant damage from the tornado in April, many thought some students would be in alternate classroom locations this fall. However, repairs are progressing quicker than expected. The new principal at Prairie Creek Elementary says that students are looking forward to coming back to school...
The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks fall short in close game
DAYTON, Ohio (KAKE) - It was a nail-biting basketball game in Dayton on Saturday that could have gone either way, but ultimately the Aftershocks lost to American for Autism, 78-75. A free throw ended up closing the door on the Aftershocks' chance to fight one last time Tuesday for the shot at a million dollars.
