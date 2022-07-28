ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita police arrest man accused of raping child under the age of 14

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kake.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Wichita man charged with murder for 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been charged in a 2020 shooting death. Christopher English, 42, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $500,000. Michael Horn was found with...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita father and girlfriend arrested in 1-year-old boy's death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a 1-year-old boy on Thursday. Officers responded at around 5:15 p.m. to a child abuse report at Wesley Medical Center. Police spokesperson Chad Ditch said hospital staff reported a family member and guardian of Lasiah Williams brought him to the hospital unresponsive.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Boil water advisory rescinded for Rose Hill, Butler County

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Rose Hill public water supply system located in Butler County. A loss of pressure in the distribution system prompted the advisory in the first place. Public water suppliers in...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine holds grand opening Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine had its grand opening Friday. It’s the first and only osteopathic medical school in Kansas. Students finished orientation this week and start classes on Monday, Aug. 1. “We built all the curriculum over the past year, but we've also...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church gives out hundreds of backpacks to refugees

Volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita spent Saturday giving out 600 backpacks to refugees in preparation for the upcoming school year. Over 400 of the students were refugees from Afghanistan. Organizers said this year’s event was twice as big as previous years. “They choose their color which…who doesn't...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Violent Crime
KAKE TV

Starbucks workers in Wichita reject union bid

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Workers at the Starbucks near 21st and Amidon in Wichita have voted not unionize. The workers filed for a union vote in May, becoming the first in the city to do so. KMUW reports the workers rejected the bid in a 5-6 vote. Workers at the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain

Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Novacoast announces new headquarters in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Novacoast, a company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Wichita, KS, effective July 29, 2022. “We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

Last-minute rallies precede August 2nd primary

On the last weekend before the Aug. 2 primary election, Kansans across the state made their last-ditch efforts to get their voices heard ahead of the upcoming vote during two different rallies. The proposed abortion amendment was behind two rallies. One in El Dorado Sunday encouraged people to “Vote No”...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

The Basketball Tournament: Aftershocks fall short in close game

DAYTON, Ohio (KAKE) - It was a nail-biting basketball game in Dayton on Saturday that could have gone either way, but ultimately the Aftershocks lost to American for Autism, 78-75. A free throw ended up closing the door on the Aftershocks' chance to fight one last time Tuesday for the shot at a million dollars.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy