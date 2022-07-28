Your guide to what is on the Aug. 2 ballot in Kalamazoo County

www.mlive.com
August 2 Primary; what local election officials want you to know
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday, August 2 is Primary Election Day in Michigan, and voters are being asked to choose what state and county candidates they would like to see on the ballot for the final vote this fall. Some Republicans have been making an issue of the...
Jackson County prosecutor vows to enforce abortion cases if they come to his office
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka appealed to make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law valid. On Monday, the Court of Appeals granted him and other county prosecutors the leeway to enforce the law, but it did not overrule an injunction. The Aug. 1 decision by the three-judge...
Kalamazoo hires city communications manager to help ‘steer the ship’
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Michael L. Smith has joined the city of Kalamazoo as communications manager with the responsibilities of responding to media inquiries and helping to shape the city’s communication strategy going forward. Smith, 66, oversees internal and external communications and serves as the city of Kalamazoo spokesperson for...
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Kalamazoo commissioners to vote on amended social equity policy for marijuana businesses
Kalamazoo commissioners are scheduled to vote this week on new rules to help promote social equity among marijuana businesses. The ordinance would offer up to 40% off permitting fees for marijuana business owners who were previously convicted of a marijuana offense. It also offers discounts for owners who live in census tracts the city says were disproportionately affected by enforcing marijuana laws.
Grand Rapids poverty rates are still double statewide levels, despite trends improving
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jaylynne Moterroso, 17, often sees the emotional impact that poverty and homelessness has on kids. As a senior at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy, she sees homeless people lodging at the park down the street from her school all the time. She knows classmates whose families are living in poverty. She remembers her own family dealing with financial hardship in the past.
Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Kzoo fire marshal investigating fire at Planned Parenthood
There was a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo on Sunday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
Video production will close down East Exchange Place in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Rhino Media video production will close down a section of Exchange Place in downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday, the city said in a news release. Exchange Place will be closed, between Farmers Alley and the Kalamazoo Mall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug, 5, the city of Kalamazoo said.
Portage District Library joins Kalamazoo, others in going fine-free for overdue materials
PORTAGE, MI — A new chapter is set to begin at the Portage District Library. Beginning Oct. 1, the library will no longer charge late fees for overdue materials. The district library, located at 300 Library Lane, announced the move in a news release on Monday, Aug. 1, and stated that all existing overdue fines have already been removed from patrons’ accounts. A statement from the library’s board of directors said the district is proud to join fine-free libraries across the country and looks forward to welcoming back patrons who stopped using the library as a result of fines.
Critical Incident in Ionia County
A road was closed for hours due to a crash and has since reopened. A neighbor says the crash involved cyclists, a car and UPS truck.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
‘Misleading’ GR ballot measure would defund police, critics say
Opponents of a ballot initiative that would mandate social services funding in Grand Rapids point out the measure would also cut dollars dedicated to police services.
Two state rep. candidates must return ‘excess’ funds
Two local candidates for state representative in Tuesday’s primary election have not returned excessive campaign funds from former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, according to campaign finance reports. Bridge Michigan included 43rd District candidate Rachelle Smit of Martin and 79th District candidate Angela Rigas on the list...
Plan to close VA Battle Creek campus scrapped
A plan to close the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been scrapped. The center has been in Battle Creek for nearly a century and won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says
Two bicyclists were dead and three hospitalized with "severe injuries" after they were hit by an SUV in Ionia County Saturday morning, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said. The bike riders were hit by an SUV that crossed the centerline as its driver was trying to pass another vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
