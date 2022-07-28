ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Your guide to what is on the Aug. 2 ballot in Kalamazoo County

By Brad Devereaux
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
wincountry.com

August 2 Primary; what local election officials want you to know

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday, August 2 is Primary Election Day in Michigan, and voters are being asked to choose what state and county candidates they would like to see on the ballot for the final vote this fall. Some Republicans have been making an issue of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo hires city communications manager to help ‘steer the ship’

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Michael L. Smith has joined the city of Kalamazoo as communications manager with the responsibilities of responding to media inquiries and helping to shape the city’s communication strategy going forward. Smith, 66, oversees internal and external communications and serves as the city of Kalamazoo spokesperson for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Elections
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Elections
City
Comstock Township, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
michiganradio.org

Kalamazoo commissioners to vote on amended social equity policy for marijuana businesses

Kalamazoo commissioners are scheduled to vote this week on new rules to help promote social equity among marijuana businesses. The ordinance would offer up to 40% off permitting fees for marijuana business owners who were previously convicted of a marijuana offense. It also offers discounts for owners who live in census tracts the city says were disproportionately affected by enforcing marijuana laws.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids poverty rates are still double statewide levels, despite trends improving

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jaylynne Moterroso, 17, often sees the emotional impact that poverty and homelessness has on kids. As a senior at Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy, she sees homeless people lodging at the park down the street from her school all the time. She knows classmates whose families are living in poverty. She remembers her own family dealing with financial hardship in the past.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level. Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:. Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Y-105FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
wkzo.com

Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Sample Ballot#Republicans#Local Judicial Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Michigan Gov#Senate#Democratic#Michigan House
MLive

Portage District Library joins Kalamazoo, others in going fine-free for overdue materials

PORTAGE, MI — A new chapter is set to begin at the Portage District Library. Beginning Oct. 1, the library will no longer charge late fees for overdue materials. The district library, located at 300 Library Lane, announced the move in a news release on Monday, Aug. 1, and stated that all existing overdue fines have already been removed from patrons’ accounts. A statement from the library’s board of directors said the district is proud to join fine-free libraries across the country and looks forward to welcoming back patrons who stopped using the library as a result of fines.
PORTAGE, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
townbroadcast.com

Two state rep. candidates must return ‘excess’ funds

Two local candidates for state representative in Tuesday’s primary election have not returned excessive campaign funds from former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, according to campaign finance reports. Bridge Michigan included 43rd District candidate Rachelle Smit of Martin and 79th District candidate Angela Rigas on the list...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says

Two bicyclists were dead and three hospitalized with "severe injuries" after they were hit by an SUV in Ionia County Saturday morning, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said. The bike riders were hit by an SUV that crossed the centerline as its driver was trying to pass another vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

46K+
Followers
48K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy