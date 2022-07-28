Why Shawn Mendes canceled his massive world tour

www.deseret.com
Shawn Mendes postpones tour to focus on his mental health
(CNN) — Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his health. In an Instagram post on Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer, 23, said he is pushing back the next three weeks of his concert dates "until further notice." "I've been touring since I was 15 and to...
Shawn Mendes Cancels Wonder Tour as He Takes ‘Time to Heal’
Shawn Mendes just announced he is canceling his entire Wonder tour. The news comes weeks after he announced he was pushing back some tour dates to focus on his mental health. Now, he tells fans via Instagram that he “will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”
Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour: ‘I have to put health as my first priority’
Shawn Mendes’ world tour is officially canceled after the singer conceded he was not ready to hit the road after the long, COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus. Mendes had previously postponed a “few weeks of shows,” citing a need for a mental break. Wednesday morning, however, he said he needed more time and would have to cancel the rest of the tour.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Lainey Wilson Asks for Prayers for Her Father After Canceling Upcoming Shows
Lainey Wilson recently canceled a couple of shows in Iowa due to a “family emergency.” The performances were scheduled for Maquoketa and Arnold Park. Her initial post was a little vague, but she assured fans that she wouldn’t “be backing out if it weren’t crucial.” The “Heart Like a Truck” singer gave a little more insight into the emergency via a post on Wednesday evening.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Why Ethan Hawke Is Stoked on Lamb of God’s New Album Art
Ethan Hawke got excited about Lamb of God's artwork for Omens — the metal band's ninth studio album out this fall — when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday (July 27). The actor said it reminded him of Moon Knight, the Marvel miniseries in...
Chris Just Shaded Will After He Claimed Their Relationship Is ‘Irreparable’ in His Apology Video
Click here to read the full article. Ouch. Chris Rock just responded to Will Smith’s apology. The former Saturday Night Live star took to his comedy set on July 29, 2022, to talk about how he felt about the King Richard star’s video. According to CNN, Chris subtly shaded Smith in his comedy set. “Everybody is trying to be a f*cking victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims,” Chris said during his set, “Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith. I went to work the next day, I got kids. Anyone who says...
Brent Faiyaz Cites Drake, Alicia Keys as Inspirations; Confesses Even He Has a Hard Time Listening to His Own ‘Wasteland’ Album
Click here to read the full article. On his second album, “Wasteland” — which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, on the strength of 107 million on-demand streams, or 81,000 units in stream equivalent albums — Brent Faiyaz leans into his own dichotomy. He plays the charming romantic, as well as the toxic villain, embracing two of the labels that have been attributed to him over the years. It’s all part of a larger, nuanced story that envelops one of the buzziest albums of the year. And it’s no wonder people are talking about “Wasteland.” The album’s theme of...
Billboard
Mark Vaughan to Lead Live Nation’s Promoter Team For Australia and NZ
Mark Vaughan lands at Live Nation, where he leads the promoter team for Australia and New Zealand as vice president – talent and artist development. With effect from Monday (Aug. 1), Vaughan works alongside LN’s existing promoter team to continue to “best serve artists as they hit the road,” reads a statement welcoming the new recruit.
Mickey Guyton Says LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton Were ‘Instrumental’ in Her Career
Mickey Guyton has had many career highs in the past few years, with the most recent being named host of PBS' A Capitol Fourth, which aired on July 4. As she navigates these milestones, she reflects on the female artists who inspired her to reach her dreams. LeAnn Rimes is...
deseret.com
Opinion: How to make the Salt Lake International Airport family friendly
As I write, I’m seated on the outdoor observation deck at San Francisco International Airport. I’m waiting for a flight to Sydney, Australia, where I will be researching how flight patterns between Australia and Europe with an intermediate stop, something known as the “Kangaroo Route,” helped integrate Australia into the Asian economy. Many times, passengers stopping in places like Singapore decide to return for a vacation to the city where they had a stopover on the way to Europe.
Kerrang
See the real Tony Hawk join a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band for surprise performance
Over the weekend, the actual, real Tony Hawk joined Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band The 900 onstage at a tiny show in London. The skating icon surprised fans at our pals Signature Brew’s Haggerston venue to celebrate those iconic soundtracks that we all love so dearly. “It’s really been my biggest honour to have these games carry on for so long,” Tony told the crowd. “Hey, and we’re keeping it going, right? I had to join the party!”
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
Horrific True Story Behind Disney+'s New Drama Series
New drama series Under the Banner of Heaven has finally arrived on Disney+ for British audiences to enjoy, and there's a horrific true story behind the show. Check out the trailer here:. The drama, starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is inspired by the gruesome true crime tale of a...
Brad Paisley Weighs In on Post Malone’s Legendary Cover of ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’
“I’m Gonna Miss Her” is one of Brad Paisley‘s biggest hits from a career that spans over two decades. Now though, years following the anthem’s release, rap star Post Malone put a new spin on the song. Upon hearing the cover of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” himself, Paisley said it was so good that it even beats his own version.
