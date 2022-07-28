ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Why Shawn Mendes canceled his massive world tour

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
deseret.com
 4 days ago
www.deseret.com

CNN

Shawn Mendes postpones tour to focus on his mental health

(CNN) — Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his health. In an Instagram post on Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer, 23, said he is pushing back the next three weeks of his concert dates "until further notice." "I've been touring since I was 15 and to...
