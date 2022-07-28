ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow says children of celebrities have to work ‘twice as hard’ in Hollywood

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on the children of celebrities interested in entering the entertainment industry, explaining that from her perspective, they have to work “twice as hard” to be recognized as talented actors, as she is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow.

The Hollywood star recently had a conversation with Hailey Bieber in her YouTube series ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ and revealed that “nepotism babies” have some advantages but they also have a lot of work to do.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth explained. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

She continued, “People are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there,’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’”

Hailey agreed with Gwyneth’s statement, as she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and seems to relate to her experience. “Nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,” Hailey admitted.

LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Here’s How Meghan Markle Rocked The Business Casual Look That’s So Trendy This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle is known for her classic, chic style year-round, but her latest summer look has us raving. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted rocking sophisticated tailored shorts in the most graceful way, and they’ve given us all the summer inspiration we needed. She paired these long, tailored shorts with a tucked-in white button-down blouse. To finish her look, she added a brown belt to match her pointed-toe pumps and clutch. Even though she wore shorts, she did it in such an elevated and chic way, making them perfect for any and every occasion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
