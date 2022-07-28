Arizona Pet Turtle Goes Viral For Acting Like A Dog

Photo : Getty Images

A pet turtle in Arizona has gone viral after showing off his "dog-like" personality. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the five-year-old red-eared slider's owner Andrew Michael Boulton, has posted several videos of his pet on TikTok.

The turtle, named Mr. Mostly Mittens, follows people around the house, comes when it is called, and even wags its tail! Boulton told Fox 10 Phoenix, "It's a regular thing. If he sees me he comes running, if I put my hand out flat and do this, he'll come to me."

The family has had the turtle for years, but the dog-like personality has only come out recently. Boulton explained, "So, I would play with him on the floor on a regular basis, and most of the time, it'd be me following him. One day, I crawled away from him, and he came right after me. He became obsessed with me, especially my eyes. He'll follow me all around the room, everywhere I go. It's just the coolest thing to see. He's like a dog. He acts like a dog."

Videos of the turtle have completely blown up on TikTok, with one video reaching a whopping 12 million views. Boulton said, "People ask me all the time, like, 'how did you do that? I’m like, ‘it was his idea, not mine.’"

Check out some of Mr. Mostly Mittens' videos by clicking here. Check out one of the turtle's most popular videos below: