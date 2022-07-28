ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate passes bill to save Great Salt Lake

By Laura Polacheck
 3 days ago
The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed the Great Salt Lake Recovery Act , legislation introduced by Sen. Mitt Romney and supported by Utah's congressional delegation to study historic drought conditions and protect the long-term health of the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

Earlier this month, the Great Salt Lake dropped to its lowest level on record for the second time in a year.

WATCH: Great Salt Lake drops to an historic low

Congressmen Chris Stewart, Burgess Owens, and John Curtis are working on companion legislation in the House.

WATCH: Utah congressional reps intro Great Salt Lake bill that may include a pipeline

“The rest of the country is now understanding the widespread repercussions of a diminished Great Salt Lake. We must to be willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure we preserve this iconic body of water," said Se. Romney and the Utah representatives championing this bill.

"Today’s passage of our Great Salt Lake Recovery Act highlights the sense of urgency that is needed if we are going to preserve and protect this critical body of water for many generations to come."

The Act builds on the Utah legislature's efforts to address the drought conditions of the Great Salt Lake and other saline lakes in the Great Basin by:

  • Authorizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to monitor and assess the water availability and conditions of saline lakes in the Great Basin and coordinate with federal and state agencies, tribes, local governments, and nonprofits to implement the program. The bill authorizes $10,000,000 for this program.
  • Authorizing a feasibility study to save the Great Salt Lake, which may include pipelines, coastal desalination plants, and canal reinforcements capable of redirecting water sources across state borders.

