Kansas City, KS

KCK police get new look at 38-year-old cold case

By Monica Castro, Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department hopes a new look at a decades-old case will help solve it.

The department released a new facial reconstruction of the victim Thursday afternoon.

The victim was likely between the ages of 20 and 25 when she died. It’s believed she had dark brown hair. Forensic anthropologists studied the bone structure of the victim’s face. They determined she was white or possibly mixed race with Native American, Asian, or Hispanic ancestry.

Her remains were found in a wooded area near Glenrose and Woodend Lanes in the Argentine area on April 26, 1984.

The coroner at the time estimated she died about six months before anyone found her.

Based on that information, police believe the woman disappeared between the fall of 1983 and spring of 1984.

“The first step in solving any homicide is identifying the victim,” Detective Jeffrey Irwin, KCKPD Cold Case Unit, said. “In 1984 the few leads detectives received, even after distributing the reconstruction to law enforcement agencies, lead nowhere. Whether it was fear of retribution from the killer or the possibility she was killed in another state and then dumped here; we do not know.

Detectives said the victim would now be in her late 50s to mid-60s. Due to the age she was when she disappeared, investigators believe there is someone still alive who knew her and can recognize her.

Anyone who recognizes this victim, or are aware of a missing woman fitting this profile during the same time frame is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Debbie Wallace
4d ago

Sad. Hopefully if no one recognizes her that with the DNA sites eventually there will be a match. We have 3 missing family members. There's no way any of them are alive but we're hoping if their remains have been found that the DNA will bring them home one day. 🙏

