House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The House Jan. 6 committee has interviewed former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and is in negotiations to talk to several other former members of Donald Trump 's Cabinet as it scrutinizes the days after the Capitol insurrection and discussions about whether to try and remove the then-president from office.

The negotiations come as the committee was interviewing Trump's onetime chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, on Thursday. The former South Carolina congressman held that job until 2020 and later was special envoy for Northern Ireland, a post he resigned immediately after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The interviews and negotiations were confirmed by three people familiar with the committee’s work who were not authorized to discuss the developments publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The committee asked Mnuchin about discussions among Cabinet secretaries to possibly invoke the constitutional process in the 25th Amendment to remove Trump after the attack on the Capitol, according to one of the people, and is in active talks to interview former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo is likely to appear in the coming days, the person said.

The committee had already interviewed former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia and former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller as it focuses on Trump and what he was doing in the days before, during and after the riot.

Lawmakers also are in discussions with John Ratcliffe , former director of national intelligence, according to two of the people, and are seeking interviews with several senior intelligence officials who had contact with the White House around that time.

Ratcliffe delivered a classified briefing on election security in late December 2020 at the request of Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who promoted Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

A person familiar with the matter said Ratcliffe summarized the findings of an election security report that said intelligence agencies had “no indications that any foreign actors attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 U.S. elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results.”

Trump and outside advisers who were pushing the false fraud claims had suggested that Venezuela had somehow tried to alter the count through voting machines.

The focus on the Cabinet is one of several threads the committee is pursuing after laying out much of its evidence in eight hearings this summer. After a yearlong investigation and more than 1,000 interviews, committee members say there is much more they want to learn.

The committee is expected to convene additional hearings in September.

Investigators have also reached out to former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who resigned in the days after the riot, and lawmakers could call in other Trump Cabinet officials.

Betsy DeVos , Trump's education secretary at the time, previously told USA Today that she raised with Vice President Mike Pence the question of whether the Cabinet should consider invoking the 25th Amendment, which would have required the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet to agree that the president could no longer fulfill his duties.

DeVos resigned the day after the attack, blaming Trump for inciting the mob.

"There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote.

At a rally on the morning of Jan. 6, Trump had told a crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's election victory, and the rioters were repeating Trump's false claims as they broke into the Capitol and violently pushed past police.

Elaine Chao also quit as transportation secretary on Jan. 7. Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, said the attack had “deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Pompeo, who is now considering a 2024 presidential run, and Mnuchin were reported to have discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, according to Jonathan Karl of ABC News in his book “Betrayal.”

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

The Independent

Veterans robbed of life-saving burn pits bill have a message for Republicans: ‘We’re not going away’

Last night, veterans, family members and advocates camped out on the steps of the US Capitol.They had been there since Thursday morning – just hours after a group of Republican lawmakers derailed a bill providing healthcare access to veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits.And they’re not going to go away.“If the veterans during war don’t get to go home on recess or go on vacation then neither should those 25 senators,” Rosie Torres told The Independent on Friday morning from her position at the Capitol.“We’re not going to leave until we get a yes from all those senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Meet the Trump-endorsed election denier looking to oust ‘a traitor’

Every Tuesday evening Republican Loren Culp lets rip with a live-streamed speech packed full of red meat.He makes addresses in person as well, at events that give him the chance to meet people and speak to them one-on-one.But it is at these regular Tuesday appearances, one senses, that the hardline, anti-abortion, America-first MAGA-chomping 61-year-old has most effectively distilled his message to voters.“Welcome to the show you guys. I appreciate you being here,” he says, in one recent stream, seeking to address the “disinformation” and old “smears” he claims are being leveled at him by opponents.“I want you guys to know...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy. The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to...
POTUS
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Jon Stewart gives fiery speech on Capitol steps ahead of second vote on burn pits bill

Jon Stewart has called on the US Senate to remain in session for as long as it takes to pass burn pits legislation in an impassioned speech on the steps of the US Capitol this week.The comedian and activist turned up the heat on Republicans ahead of a second vote on The PACT Act, which provides healthcare for veterans exposed to burn pits, on Monday night. Speaking to a group of veterans who have been camped out for days in Washington DC, Stewart said the Senators shouldn’t be allowed to leave the building until the bill had passed.“My suggestion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin says there would be ‘no winners’ in a nuclear war and such a conflict should never be started

Vladimir Putin has given an explicit warning against a nuclear conflict as the UN says the world is “edging towards catastrophe”.The Russian leader said there would be “no winners” in a nuclear war and that such a conflict should never be started.He made his remarks in a letter to a conference concerning the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).“We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community,” he wrote.His comments are eye-catching as global...
POLITICS
The Independent

Guy Reffitt: Militia member given longest sentence yet for role in Capitol riot

A member of the extremist right-wing gang The Three Percenters militia was sentenced to 7.25 years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted in March on five felony charges, including bringing a gun on the Capitol grounds as well as obstructing an official proceeding.According to federal guidelines, the recommended sentence for those crimes is between 7.25 and 9 years in prison. His sentencing is the longest yet given to a January 6 defendant. Reffitt addressed the court during the sentencing trial, saying he had to make “multiple apologies”.“I want to...
WYLIE, TX
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Steven Mnuchin
Person
Elaine Chao
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eugene Scalia
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
The Independent

Voices: From AOC to Joe Manchin, the Democratic divide is becoming more severe

Last year, after Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win Virginia’s governorship in a decade, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger — a moderate who represents the Richmond area — told The New York Times that Joe Biden had lost focus. “Nobody elected him to be FDR,” she said. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”But when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy quoted Spanberger’s line during his faux-filibuster stalling the vote on Build Back Better that month, democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contradicted her colleague by saying: “I did.”The two Congresswomen are now at odds again. Spanberger has been...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill

Five weeks ago, senior Biden administration aides gathered for their regular Thursday morning meeting about passing a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, worried that it could be in peril.After 18 months, the bipartisan effort to provide $52 billion for semiconductors was getting close to the finish line. But they knew Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell might block it.This was not just another would-be-nice bill. Many in the meeting had sat through multiple briefings about frightening scenarios if the deal stalled. They were convinced the very trajectory of the economy and national security was at stake.The billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi reportedly set to visit Taiwan despite warnings from US and Chinese officials

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly set to add a stop in Taiwan to the itinerary of a congressional trip she is leading to the Indo-Pacific, including an overnight stay in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. Over the weekend, Ms Pelosi departed Washington with a group of five other House members — House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Gregory Meeks, Veterans Affairs Committee chair Mark Takano, Ways and Means committee vice-chair Suzan DelBene, House Intelligence Committee member Raja Krishnamoorthi, and House Armed Services Committee member Andy Kim — with plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.According to Ms Pelosi’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Climate activists press Biden for more after Schumer-Manchin deal announced

Demonstrators rallied outside of the Department of Interior on Monday and briefly shut down a roadway with a set of Tipi poles as they continue a pressure campaign targeting the Biden administration.The activists, part of an Indigenous-led group called the Ikiya Collective, previously participated in a protest last week outside of the annual congressional baseball game.On Monday, they continued their campaign by setting up Tipi poles on the street outside of the Interior Department, led by the first Native American Cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland. Activsts told The Independent that they want President Joe Biden to declare a national emergency...
ADVOCACY
#Election Security#Voting Machines#House#Trump Cabinet#Treasury#State#Labor#Defense
The Independent

White House says ‘we do not support Taiwan independence’ amid reports of Pelosi visit

All signs point to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan this week during her overseas trip, despite warnings from China over the move and the Biden administration seeking to defuse the situation. On Monday, CNN first reported that Ms Pelosi planned on visition the island nation with a five-member delegation during her trip to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.China has warned that its military ‘”will not sit idly by” if the House speaker does decide to visit. Meanwhile, the White House has said the US position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison

A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun helmet and body armor was sentenced on Monday to 87 months — more than seven years — in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing.Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘A day of relief’: First grain ship leaves Ukraine under Russia deal aimed at easing a global food crisis

The first ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa since Russia’s invasion as part of a deal to unblock the country’s ports, according to reports. Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, tweeted: “The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul.”The first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine five months ago left the port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal described as a...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

How common is Paxlovid rebound as Biden tests positive again for Covid?

Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again on Saturday, less than a week after the president returned to work following his coronavirus diagnosis in late July.“The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” the White House physician, said in a 30 July memo. “This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”Mr Biden’s Covid boomerang is the latest high-profile “rebound” case among those who took Paxlovid, an antiviral medicine from Pfizer, after White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci in June.Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Capitol
Congress
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Viktor Bout: Lawyer for convicted Russian arms dealer ‘confident’ of US prisoner swap with Brittney Griner

A lawyer for “Merchant of Death” arms dealer Viktor Bout says he is “confidant” a prisoner exchange involving Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan will go through.The White House has reportedly made Moscow an offer to swap imprisoned Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US, for the WNBA star and Mr Whelan.Ms Griner is currently on trial in Moscow for cannabis possession and faces a 10-year prison sentence if convicted. Mr Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 on accusations of spying and is serving a 16-year sentence.“I do have some information about the progress of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt endorses ex-leadership rival Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson

Liz Truss has received a boost in her bid to replace Boris Johnson after she received the backing of former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt.Trade minister Ms Mordaunt narrowly lost out to Ms Truss for a place in the final two in the Conservative Party leadership race with Rishi Sunak.Ms Mordaunt opened the latest hustings in Exeter by giving her support to Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, calling her the “hope candidate”.The Portsmouth North MP said the Conservatives will “short-change the country, we may lose an election” if they get the decision wrong.Seeing her over the last few weeks has made me...
POLITICS
The Independent

Top Putin adviser who quit in protest over Ukraine war hospitalised

A top Kremlin advisor, who quit his post and left the country in protest just a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, has been hospitalised with a rare neurological disease.Anatoly Chubais, 67, known as the “father of the oligarchs” who left Russia with “no plans to return” in March this year, has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.He had served as Vladimir Putin’s special representative for ties with international organisations before he resigned and left Russia in March.According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system damages nerves....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: I was so wrong about Eric Greitens

This story was originally published in June 2022In all my years of interviewing people for articles, there have only been two people whose charisma made an immediate impact. When I say “impact”, I mean that upon meeting them I wanted to run through a wall for them and be part of whatever they were doing.The first encounter was with Chad Pregracke, the founder of Living Lands and Waters, an organization that plies the inland rivers of America cleaning up decades of refuse. I spent a day with Pregracke on the Mississippi hauling out refrigerators, Styrofoam coolers and other garbage. Despite...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

770K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

