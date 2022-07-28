ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

What kit will England be wearing when they face Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final?

By Nyle Smith
 4 days ago
ENGLAND and Germany are set to face off in a mouth-watering Women's Euro 2022 final - and the colour of the kits could be a problem.

The Lionesses' home strip is kitted out in all white from the top right down to the socks.

The Lionesses' primary kit colour is white Credit: Getty
Germany also wear white as their first choice kit colour Credit: Getty

Whereas, Germany also have a white jersey but only one team can wear their first strip on the day.

Find out who it is below...

What kit will England be wearing?

UEFA have confirmed that England will be wearing their white strip when they face Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final.

This is due to the Lionesses being the host country which means that they get their first-choice colours.

Germany who usually represent in white too, will be forced to wear their alternate kit of green.

What kit did England wear in the 2009 final?

Germany Women were once again made to wear their second strip in the 2009 final between themselves and the Lionesses.

But it could be a good omen for them as they pummelled England 6-2 on the night.

However the difference on that day is that Germany's alternate kit was red as opposed to Sunday where it will be green.

When is the Women's Euro 2022 final?

  • The showpiece event between England and Germany will take place on Sunday, July 31.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 5pm UK time.
  • Wembley Stadium in London is the allocated arena for this huge showing and can hold a staggering 90,000 supporters.
  • This match will replace the Community Shield encounter between Liverpool and Man City which is now being played at the King Power Stadium.

