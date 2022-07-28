Rockford Area Arts Council to host fundraiser with Fatherless print collective

www.rockrivercurrent.com
Anonymous confessions become art in Rockfordian’s latest show
ROCKFORD — Eamonn James Talkington found solace in confronting his wrongdoings in his path to sobriety and recovery from substance abuse. Now, the Rockford-born artist is allowing others to anonymously confess as part of his new solo show coming to downtown. Talkington’s exhibit, called In Confidence, draws from his...
Podcast: McNamara talks ATVs, litter signs and hunger campaign
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to discuss the proposal going before City Council tonight on ATVs. He also talks about the hunger campaign to raise money for local food pantries, the newly installed signs that have blunt messages against littering and more.
The ‘Fastest Mile in the Midwest’ returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD — The State Street Mile is back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race is dubbed the “Fastest Mile in the Midwest” because of the nearly straight-shot course’s slight downhill slant that allows runners to achieve a faster pace and in some cases set personal best times.
Netflix sues Rockford native Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow over ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’
Netflix has sued Rockford native Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, her partner in the award-winning “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” accusing the duo of copyright infringement. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court in Washington three days after the pair performed in a sold-out show at the city’s...
Why do Rockford police rarely chase ATVs? Here’s what the mayor says
ROCKFORD — As the city attempts to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes riding on public streets, mayor Tom McNamara has faced a common critique about enforcement: “Why don’t police chase them?”. McNamara addressed that concern Friday at City Hall during a scheduled time to take...
Rockford gas prices continue to drop with the national average for 7th straight week
ROCKFORD — Gas prices continue to drop in the city, falling more than 23 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford. The average price of gas in Rockford stands at $4.40, about 75 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still $1.11 more than a year ago.
