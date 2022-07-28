Rockford Area Arts Council to host fundraiser with Fatherless print collective

ROCKFORD — Gas prices continue to drop in the city, falling more than 23 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford. The average price of gas in Rockford stands at $4.40, about 75 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still $1.11 more than a year ago.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO