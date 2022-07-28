Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed on Thursday

www.fool.com
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second quarter, while total costs and expenses rose by 22 percent to hit $20.5 billion. And as the social media giant faces heated competition from rivals like TikTok, daily active users across Meta's family of apps were in the low single digits; Meta's flagship social platform, Facebook,...
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand.
3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities.
After-Hours Alert: Why Costco Stock Is Sliding
Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which cut guidance for the second quarter and full fiscal year. Walmart said it revised its outlook as a result of pricing actions aimed to improve inventory levels at Walmart and Sam's...
Why I Have an ‘In Case I Die’ Folder With Important Financial Info
Organizing important financial information now could help your loved ones sort out your finances after your death. If you are the primary manager for the household finances, your partner or family may be left in a difficult situation after your death. When one family member handles money matters, other family...
Stocks Lower Ahead of GDP Data, Meta, Spirit, Ford And Apple In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, July 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower With Earnings, GDP Data In Focus. U.S. equity edged lower Thursday, following on from the strongest single-session gain for tech stocks in more than two years, as investors sift through details of the Federal Reserve's back-to-back jumbo rate hikes and brace for a key reading of second quarter growth prior to the start of trading.
71% of Americans Are Cutting Back on This Expense Due to Inflation. Should You?
It may not be a bad idea. Many people are struggling with higher-than-average living costs. Consumers are cutting spending in one key category to make their bills more manageable. It's hardly a secret that inflation has been rampant since this time last year. These days, consumers are spending a fortune...
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences.
This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now
GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy.
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week
Watch EA's bookings for signs of continued strong growth. Molson Coors is likely still winning share from beer rivals. eBay's business has been shrinking in recent quarters, and the short-term outlook remains weak.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
FinTech IPO Index Sinks 3.3% as Macro Concerns Weigh on Earnings Season
The investing world is parsing the slew of earnings that are continuing to come from banks, from the payments networks. And thus far, while earnings announcements have yet to pick up within our coverage, via the FinTech IPO Index, we might assume that the names are moving in sympathy to what their financial services brethren are saying.
Why Roku Stock Just Popped
It's rebounding hard on Monday -- possibly due to short-sellers closing their short positions. Valuation-wise, Roku stock is hard to love, as the company is not expected to turn a profit again before 2026.
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business.
Why Virax Biolabs Stock Plummeted 74% On Friday
The company was founded in 2013, but just began trading on the NASDAQ earlier this month. Virax specializes in the detection and treatment of viral diseases. The company recently said it is launching a PCR test for monkeypox.
Why Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Nvidia Are Rising Today
Some better-than-expected quarterly tech results could be adding to the sentiment. There could be more volatility ahead for the tech sector.
