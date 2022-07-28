Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges

kchi.com
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
Missouri man facing charges for allegedly shooting at plane in Caldwell County
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
kttn.com
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
kttn.com
Jury in Livingston County finds Brookfield woman guilty of manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a jury in Chillicothe this week returned guilty verdicts for a Brookfield woman who faced felony charges in Linn County. According to prosecutor Shiante McMahon, a jury found 53-year-old Nancy Jean Royal guilty on 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child. Royal also was convicted on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
kttn.com
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
kttn.com
Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County
Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.
KMZU
Federal investigation into airplane shooting leads to attempted murder charges for Kidder man
KIDDER – A Kidder man is accused of attempted murder in relation to an airplane being shot on July 10. Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell K. Allen says a the sheriff's department assisted the FBI in carrying out a federal search warrant on Donald V. Bates, Jr.'s residence early Friday morning. Bates was taken into custody without incident.
kmmo.com
FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY AFTER EXECUTION OF NARCOTICS SEARCH WARRANT
A Franklin man has been charged with a drug-related felony after officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Crews Street on Wednesday, July 27. A probable-cause statement says members of the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of a man from Mercer and a man from Galt
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two area residents on July 26th. Twenty-eight-year-old Gunnar Scott Oberender of Mercer has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of an owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility including a second or subsequent offense, driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
kchi.com
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
KMZU
Moberly man accused of trafficking fentanyl
MOBERLY – A Moberly man is charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop Monday. Moberly Chief of Police Troy Link says officers initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by Corey Freese after receiving citizen complaints of someone driving poorly around North Morley and Taylor Street. Officers pulled Freese over and made contact with him in the 700 block of Vincil Street. According to the news release, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
kmmo.com
ARSON SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED
A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. A Marshall Fire Department spokesperson, says firefighters doused a blaze at an apartment complex at 340 East Eastwood Street. The occupant of the apartment was not home, and all others in the apartment complex were successfully evacuated without any injuries.
KMZU
Macon County Sheriff seeks wanted Bevier man
MACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted individual. Nathan Waldo Greer, 31, of Bevier, is wanted on failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Bond, when found, is set at $5,000 cash only.
