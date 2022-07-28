ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, MO
Crime & Safety
Brookfield, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, MO
County
Linn County, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Jury in Livingston County finds Brookfield woman guilty of manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a jury in Chillicothe this week returned guilty verdicts for a Brookfield woman who faced felony charges in Linn County. According to prosecutor Shiante McMahon, a jury found 53-year-old Nancy Jean Royal guilty on 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child. Royal also was convicted on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Royal
kttn.com

Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County

Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime
kttn.com

Authorities report the arrest of a man from Mercer and a man from Galt

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two area residents on July 26th. Twenty-eight-year-old Gunnar Scott Oberender of Mercer has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of an owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility including a second or subsequent offense, driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width.
MERCER, MO
kchi.com

Two Injured In Daviess County Crash

Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Booked On Drug Charges

Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMZU

Moberly man accused of trafficking fentanyl

MOBERLY – A Moberly man is charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop Monday. Moberly Chief of Police Troy Link says officers initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by Corey Freese after receiving citizen complaints of someone driving poorly around North Morley and Taylor Street. Officers pulled Freese over and made contact with him in the 700 block of Vincil Street. According to the news release, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
MOBERLY, MO
kmmo.com

ARSON SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. A Marshall Fire Department spokesperson, says firefighters doused a blaze at an apartment complex at 340 East Eastwood Street. The occupant of the apartment was not home, and all others in the apartment complex were successfully evacuated without any injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
KMZU

Macon County Sheriff seeks wanted Bevier man

MACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted individual. Nathan Waldo Greer, 31, of Bevier, is wanted on failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Bond, when found, is set at $5,000 cash only.
MACON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy