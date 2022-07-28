Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two area residents on July 26th. Twenty-eight-year-old Gunnar Scott Oberender of Mercer has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of an owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility including a second or subsequent offense, driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width.

MERCER, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO