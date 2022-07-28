Excessive heat warning extended through Sunday

klewtv.com
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
KXLY
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
Extreme heat wave canceling events and changing business hours
SPOKANE, Wash.– After temperatures reached triple digits this week, many large events were canceled, and businesses are changing their hours to cope with extreme heat and ensure employees’ safety. One local coffee stand in Spokane is closing its store earlier than usual. “We say it every day. It’s so hot, so hot, so hot,” said Allison Aahl, a barista at...
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-30 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
KXLY
Kootenai County fire danger raised to high
HAYDEN, Idaho — The fire danger level in Kootenai County has been raised to high as of Friday. The decision was made by the Kootenai County Fire Chiefs and the Idaho Department of Lands Mica District. At this time, yard waste burning and slash piles are no longer allowed...
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday: Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Delays expected on Trent Ave as work continues on Barker Rd
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Drivers who use Trent Ave between Flora Road and Wellesley Ave should use an alternate route starting Sunday afternoon. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue construction of the new bridge over the BNSF Railway at Barker Road. On Monday, crews will begin setting...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Medical Examiner has reported zero heat related deaths this year
People in Spokane have been taking advantage of available resources to cool off.
Big construction project at I-90 and Highway 41 interchange starts Monday
POST FALLS, ID.— A stretch of Post Falls will get a brand-new look over the next couple of years. Construction is set to begin at the interchange at I-90 and Highway 41 on Monday. The Idaho Department of Transportation wants to try and make it safer for drivers in the area. The area has seen some serious crashes and deaths....
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Transit Authority announces service updates, largest overhaul in a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. – Thrice yearly, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) schedules service changes to address rider needs. This year, the September change is rolling out early, scheduled for Aug. 28. STA says it is “the most extensive package of service enhancements in a decade.”. Some quality of life...
FOX 28 Spokane
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
Gonzaga Climate Center giving out basketball tickets for heat survey
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Climate Center is conducting a survey to research the impact of extreme, urban heat in Spokane. The Climate Center is giving away men’s and women’s basketball tickets to a few lucky participants who fill out the survey. The organization hopes to spread...
milb.com
Inland Northwest Icons: Scott's Dairy
The Spokane Indians are proud to call this great region home and will be highlighting different Inland Northwest landmarks throughout the season. We continue this series with the California Ranch located just outside of Mica. Common Name: Scott's Dairy. Address: 10700 S. Jackson Road, Mica WA 99023. Date Built: 1864.
WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
Report: Spokane ‘unprepared’ to take on a serious extreme heat event
As the Inland Northwest prepares for several days of triple-digit temperatures, a public policy paper analyzing last year's deadly heat wave says Spokane is ill-equipped to handle a sustained extreme heat event.
Coeur d'Alene Press
WATCH: Flyover of new interchange at I-90 and Hwy 41
Fly through this animated video on the redesign of the I-90 and SH-41 interchange in Post Falls. Video provided by the Idaho Transportation Department.
