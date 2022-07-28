ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Excessive heat warning extended through Sunday

By Anna Velasquez
 3 days ago
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris

Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
Extreme heat wave canceling events and changing business hours

SPOKANE, Wash.– After temperatures reached triple digits this week, many large events were canceled, and businesses are changing their hours to cope with extreme heat and ensure employees’ safety. One local coffee stand in Spokane is closing its store earlier than usual. “We say it every day. It’s so hot, so hot, so hot,” said Allison Aahl, a barista at...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 103 except 103 to near 110 across portions of the Upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...The Idaho Panhandle and Eastern Washington * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through the Monday.
Kootenai County fire danger raised to high

HAYDEN, Idaho — The fire danger level in Kootenai County has been raised to high as of Friday. The decision was made by the Kootenai County Fire Chiefs and the Idaho Department of Lands Mica District. At this time, yard waste burning and slash piles are no longer allowed...
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday:  Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
Two lanes blocked at Pines and Trent due to rollover accident

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic. Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent...
Inland Northwest Icons: Scott's Dairy

The Spokane Indians are proud to call this great region home and will be highlighting different Inland Northwest landmarks throughout the season. We continue this series with the California Ranch located just outside of Mica. Common Name: Scott's Dairy. Address: 10700 S. Jackson Road, Mica WA 99023. Date Built: 1864.
WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
