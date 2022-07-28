Mission of Mercy provides $1M in free dental care at UW Health Sports Factory in Rockford

www.rockrivercurrent.com
Podcast: McNamara talks ATVs, litter signs and hunger campaign
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to discuss the proposal going before City Council tonight on ATVs. He also talks about the hunger campaign to raise money for local food pantries, the newly installed signs that have blunt messages against littering and more.
The ‘Fastest Mile in the Midwest’ returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD — The State Street Mile is back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race is dubbed the “Fastest Mile in the Midwest” because of the nearly straight-shot course’s slight downhill slant that allows runners to achieve a faster pace and in some cases set personal best times.
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
Anonymous confessions become art in Rockfordian’s latest show
ROCKFORD — Eamonn James Talkington found solace in confronting his wrongdoings in his path to sobriety and recovery from substance abuse. Now, the Rockford-born artist is allowing others to anonymously confess as part of his new solo show coming to downtown. Talkington’s exhibit, called In Confidence, draws from his...
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
90 W George Avenue
Easily maintain this quaint ranch home with 3 bedrooms all on the main floor. Large kitchen that leads out to the nice size 3/4 fenced backyard with plenty of room for a nice garden. Heated garage. Easy to maintain. It's a nice small town close to Rt. 38, I-88, DeKalb - NIU, Sycamore, and so much more.
Rockford Scanner™: Illinois State Police Release Information From This Mornings Multiple Fatality Accident On I-90
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by the Illinois State Police. WHERE: Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 33.5, McHenry County. WHEN: July 31, 2022 at approximately 2:11 a.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Gray 2010 Acura TSX. Unit 2 – Blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size Van. DRIVERS: Unit...
Why do Rockford police rarely chase ATVs? Here’s what the mayor says
ROCKFORD — As the city attempts to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes riding on public streets, mayor Tom McNamara has faced a common critique about enforcement: “Why don’t police chase them?”. McNamara addressed that concern Friday at City Hall during a scheduled time to take...
Police Say People Pretending to Play Violin For Money a “Nationwide Issue”
Well, well, well. It looks like there's a new warning about giving money to panhandlers who aren't what they appear to be. Officials across the country are warning people about the instrumentalists who are begging for money while they "play the violin." Little do citizens know, they are not actually playing the violin, the speaker is just playing music off their phone while they pretend to play the instrument.
2 Chicago-area teens charged in arson at Pheasant Run resort
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) – Two teenagers have been charged with arson for allegedly setting a May fire at a shuttered suburban Chicago resort that took firefighters a full day to extinguish. The two boys face charges of arson, burglary, criminal damage to property and three counts of criminal trespass, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s […]
6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try
Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
4 teens charged in fire that destroyed Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles
Prosecutors said the teens' ages range from 14 to 17 years old.
Woman suspected of stealing over $6k from Menards in 3 states
An Illinois woman is suspected of stealing more than $6,000 in merchandise from Menards in three different states. Kelly Spears, 46, of Rockford, IL, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of retail theft of more than $500. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. Because she has multiple misdemeanor and felony theft convictions in the last five years, Spears could have up to four years added to any sentence she receives.
Brett Michaels coming to Rivets Stadium in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Poison frontman and Rock of Love star Brett Michaels will be performing at Loves Park’s Rivets Stadium on September 17th. Michaels will be joined by Tommy DeCarlo, of Boston and 7th Heaven. Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, August 1st at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Rivets website, […]
Crystal Lake crash: Man in shower when vehicle plowed into home may never walk again, son says
Two people were seriously injured when a car crashed into a house in Crystal Lake Wednesday night.
Illinois has 2 of the 10 Sacred Sites in America Worth Seeing
America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel website.
Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency in Lifetime Fitness locker room
The city administrator for west suburban Warrenville has been charged with public indecency, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.
National gas average falls, Illinois gas remains costly
CHICAGO – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen to $4.27, cheaper than Illinois’ average by 45 cents. Currently, Illinois statewide average is $4.73 still cheaper compared to last month at $5.41 cents per gallon. Locally, North Central Illinois is fairing the most expensive with gas prices in LaSalle County at $4.69 cents, Bureau at $4.55 cents, and Putnam County at $4.79 cents per gallon. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand increased last week. The estimated rate is lower than last year, but it could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds.
