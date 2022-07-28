This A's rookie checked off another goal

MIAMI -- As the Mets pushed July into the past on Sunday, they did so with rightful optimism for the future. Over the course of the month, the Mets welcomed Max Scherzer back into their rotation and prepared to reunite with Jacob deGrom. They won their final six games of July, including a 9-3 victory over the Marlins on Sunday that maintained the club's three-game NL East lead. New York's entire rotation is healthy; its entire lineup is about to be. The Mets expect to make trades in the coming days to fortify their bullpen and bench ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. Their odds to qualify for the playoffs, according to Fangraphs calculations, stand at 99.9%.

QUEENS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO