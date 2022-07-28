This A's rookie checked off another goal

www.mlb.com
Guardians Notes: Cleveland promoting 2016 first-round pick Will Benson to majors
The Cleveland Guardians are promoting outfielder prospect Will Benson to the majors, the club confirmed on Monday. Benson, Cleveland’s top pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, is among the top International League hitters this season.
Yankees trade for RHP Effross from Cubs
The Yankees swung a move to bolster their bullpen on Monday, acquiring right-hander Scott Effross from the Cubs in exchange for New York's No. 7 prospect right-hander Hayden Wesneski, the teams announced. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB App. Pitching has been an area of...
Ahead of '22 debut, deGrom's 'ultimate goal' is a Mets World Series
MIAMI -- When Jacob deGrom takes the mound on Tuesday for his first start in nearly 13 months, the right-hander said it is going to feel like his Major League debut. His absence from the biggest stage has changed his perspective on it. “It’s just how much you miss the...
Salvy's 441-ft game-winner shows Royals' fighting spirit
NEW YORK -- One thing can be said about the Royals on Sunday: they didn’t give up easily. Kansas City showed admirable late-inning strength in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. The club was two outs away from losing their sixth straight game, but Salvador Perez had other ideas. His go-ahead three-run homer helped the Royals defeat the Yankees, 8-6. “This team just wants to keep fighting and playing the game hard. Impressive,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s obviously good to get our catcher back to do what he does.”
From 'caveman' swing to historic debut for Outman
DENVER -- When James Outman was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, the 25-year-old outfielder and the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect was asked a multitude of standard questions for a ballplayer on the precipice of making his Major League debut. He was asked what time he got the call, who he told right away, how the trip was to join the club, etc.
Padres acquire Hader from Crew in 5-player trade
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres got the closer they were looking for -- and they pulled off a doozy of a deal to make it happen. San Diego on Monday acquired left-hander Josh Hader from Milwaukee in a wild trade that sees the Major Leagues’ top two saves leaders switching teams midseason.
With 6th straight win, it's a good time to be a Met
MIAMI -- As the Mets pushed July into the past on Sunday, they did so with rightful optimism for the future. Over the course of the month, the Mets welcomed Max Scherzer back into their rotation and prepared to reunite with Jacob deGrom. They won their final six games of July, including a 9-3 victory over the Marlins on Sunday that maintained the club's three-game NL East lead. New York's entire rotation is healthy; its entire lineup is about to be. The Mets expect to make trades in the coming days to fortify their bullpen and bench ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. Their odds to qualify for the playoffs, according to Fangraphs calculations, stand at 99.9%.
Cy thoughts: Verlander's gem nets MLB-leading 14th win
HOUSTON -- The last pitch of the game thrown by Justin Verlander, which hotshot Seattle rookie Julio Rodríguez stroked into left field for an RBI double in the eighth inning, was the only thing that kept the Astros ace from walking off the field Friday night leading the Major Leagues in both wins and ERA.
Garcia records 1st MLB hit, then gets 2 more
NEW YORK -- With one out in the third inning Friday night at Yankee Stadium, Maikel Garcia flew down the line after hitting a chopper off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. His touted speed put pressure on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who bobbled the ball trying to throw to first while Garcia reached safely and tallied his first Major League hit in the Royals’ 11-5 loss.
Emotions high as D-backs deal Peralta for promising young catcher
ATLANTA -- The D-backs acquired catcher Christian Cerda in a trade with the Rays, who received veteran outfielder David Peralta. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB App. Peralta received the news when he entered the clubhouse ahead of Arizona's 6-2 loss to the Braves on...
Who else? Toro strikes again vs. former team Astros
HOUSTON -- It was a game full of highs and lows for the Mariners -- from an early lead to injuries sustained by Dylan Moore, Julio Rodríguez and Sam Haggerty -- but in the end, Abraham Toro came off the bench in the ninth inning and delivered another clutch hit against his former team.
Pirates' inexperience shows in extra-inning loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates have lost their last six games. Each of those losses have come by one or two runs. They’re competing. They’re in these ballgames. But over the last week, they’ve been missing the one or two plays that flip those outcomes. Michael Chavis’ errant...
'Right now, I'm here and I'm a National': Soto focused as Deadline looms
WASHINGTON -- Juan Soto walked off the field at Nationals Park on Sunday with just over 48 hours to go until the Trade Deadline. For the 23-year-old star outfielder at the center of the baseball rumor circuit, the clock is ticking toward 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. “I just want...
Nimmo's go-ahead homer elicits the ultimate 'Hell yeah!'
MIAMI -- There is a boringness to Brandon Nimmo at this point in his career. A sameness. When healthy, Nimmo has been as consistent a hitter as there is in baseball. He bats leadoff every day. He reaches base often. He hits for some power. He goes to bed nightly, then he does it again.
Stripling's contributions go long way toward Deadline plan
TORONTO -- Without Ross Stripling, we’re having a much different conversation about the Blue Jays’ needs ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline. The Blue Jays’ entered the season with a rotation that profiled as one of baseball’s best, but the depth beyond the big leagues wasn’t as sturdy. An injury or two, and things could get interesting. Stripling has stepped in and stabilized not just the rotation, but the roster as a whole.
J.D. able to 'soak it all in' as Deadline looms
BOSTON -- On the last day of July, a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon, it finally felt like summer at Fenway Park. The Red Sox, silenced for most of an 8-19 month, went on a doubles spree, belting eight of them to the various nooks and crannies of MLB’s oldest ballpark. Four of them came in succession during a wild five-run bottom of the fifth.
'It was weird': SF outhits Cubs 13-6 in frustrating loss
SAN FRANCISCO -- The word "unlucky" has been tossed around quite a bit whenever Alex Cobb takes the mound for the Giants, and for good reason. Entering the day, the veteran righty had pitched to a middling 4.26 ERA -- but that doesn't tell the whole story. Cobb's expected ERA sat at 2.88, over a run lower, which is the largest differential between expected and actual ERAs among pitchers who have allowed a minimum of 200 balls in play.
Will the Thrill's 22 immortalized at Oracle Park
Will Clark officially joined the pantheon of Giants legends on Saturday afternoon, when the club retired his No. 22 during a pregame ceremony at Oracle Park. Clark became the 11th Giant to have his number retired, taking his place between Monte Irvin’s No. 20 and Willie Mays’ No. 24 on the row of numbers that hang off the club level in the left-field corner of the ballpark.
What's the impact of the Luis Castillo trade?
The Mariners swung a blockbuster trade with the Reds for right-hander Luis Castillo on Friday night, sending four players -- including three of their top five prospects -- to Cincinnati to acquire the 29-year-old, who was widely considered to be the best pitcher available. The deal not only improves Seattle’s...
deGrom set to make '22 debut Tues. vs. Nats
MIAMI -- Jacob deGrom is days away from his return to the Majors. The Mets' plan is for the two-time Cy Young Award winner to come off the injured list and make his season debut Tuesday in Washington, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. It will mark deGrom's first Major League start since July 7, 2021.
