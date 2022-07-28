Charges filed in shootout near MPD 4th precinct

www.kare11.com
Homicide charge filed in Apple River stabbing spree
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — A Prior Lake man is charged with first-degree homicide and four counts of first-degree attempted homicide following an unanticipated explosion of violence on the Apple River in western Wisconsin Saturday. Nicolae Miu answered a judge's questions in a clear, strong voice during his first...
Woman killed in Brooklyn Center shooting; man in custody
Officers were called to the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North near Vera Cruz Avenue around 1 p.m. and found a woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
New video shows moment police snipers fatally shot Tekle Sundberg
New video from a community member shows the moment 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg was fatally shot by two police snipers in Minneapolis on July 14. The video, posted online by Communities United Against Police Brutality, shows what appears to be Sundberg breaking glass on the window of his third-floor apartment seconds before he is killed by two shots from snipers perched atop a building across the street.
myaustinminnesota.com
Minneapolis man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on October 12th, 2019 has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 43-year old Mario Brown was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail and five years of supervised...
Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center
A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Brooklyn Center. Brooklyn Center PD received a report of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North, and arrived to find a woman "obviously deceased from an apparent gun shot wound."
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified
SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Maplewood stabbing suspect arrested, victim in critical condition
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect has been arrested and a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Maplewood Friday. At around 1:44 p.m. Maplewood Public Safety officers were called to 315 Larpenteur Avenue East on a report that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
1 arrested after stabbing in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A man is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Maplewood on Friday afternoon.Maplewood public safety officials say officers were called to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East around 1:45 p.m. There, they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police were able to identify and arrest a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Man Charged with Threatening Staff at Maple Grove Jimmy John’s
A Michigan man threatened to shoot employees and set fire to a Maple Grove Jimmy John’s restaurant, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. A criminal complaint says John Michael Van Singel, 29, of Holland, Mich., entered the location on Blackoaks Lane on Tuesday and stated he “was with DoorDash,” placing items including a lighter on a table. When staff members said they don’t use DoorDash, the complaint says Van Singel “became irate,” telling staff that “tonight, you’re gonna get a bullet in your head.”
101 WIXX
Green Bay Man Victim in Minneapolis Homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay man is dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a Minneapolis alley over the weekend. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue. Officers say they found 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade and...
Ramsey County squad car struck while assisting traffic on I-694
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A Ramsey County sheriff's squad car was struck Saturday evening while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue.The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. involving a car that rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the car had serious injuries, officers report. The state patrol says there was alcohol in the 20-year-old driver's system. Then, the squad car was on the split of 694 and Highway 10 when it was struck around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.The initial crash is under investigation.
Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting
Gunfire in south Minneapolis late Friday night left one person dead, marking the 52nd homicide of the year in the city. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. near the 4100 block of Snelling Ave., with officers finding a man in his late teens with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the alley.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
fox9.com
Three charged in Minneapolis Police Precinct shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three have been charged for their alleged part in a shooting that saw gunfire hit the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct and nearby homes Tuesday. Davion Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. Troy Teasley,...
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota is dead and four other people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River. The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical. The Sheriff said...
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
