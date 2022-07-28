What Is the Future of HBO Max’s Unscripted Division Under Warner Bros. Discovery?

www.sfgate.com
Harrison Ford, Pierce Brosnan Praise John McTiernan, Vic Armstrong at London Action Festival Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
A galaxy of stars paid fulsome tribute to filmmaker John McTiernan (“Die Hard,” “Predator”) and stuntman Vic Armstrong (the Indiana Jones, James Bond and Star Wars franchises) as they were both awarded Moving Target awards on Friday for their outstanding contributions to the action genre at the inaugural London Action Festival.
‘Your Honor’: Jimi Stanton, Lilli Kay & Benjamin Flores Jr. Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Carlo, Fia and Eugene in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor. Jimi Stanton (Castle Rock) Lilli Kay (Chambers) and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Fear Street), who recur as the characters, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. Bryan Cranston stars in the series as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Stanton’s Carlo Baxter is...
Jamie Oliver Cooks Up Two Shows for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin
U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver‘s Jamie Oliver Productions to make “Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders” (8×30’), where he cooks one-pan recipes from his new book “ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” available in Sept. 2022. The series will air this year.
