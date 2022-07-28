What Is the Future of HBO Max’s Unscripted Division Under Warner Bros. Discovery?

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Carlo, Fia and Eugene in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor. Jimi Stanton (Castle Rock) Lilli Kay (Chambers) and Benjamin Flores Jr. (Fear Street), who recur as the characters, respectively, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. Bryan Cranston stars in the series as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. As the only surviving son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), Stanton’s Carlo Baxter is...

TV SERIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO