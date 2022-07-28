SiriusXM Adds 23,000 Subscribers but Posts Middling Results for 2022 Second Quarter

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
National Geographic Content Appoints Elita Fielder Adjei as Vice President of Corporate Communications
Elita Fielder Adjei has been named vice president of corporate communications for National Geographic Content. The newly-created role will find Adjei responsible for the overall communications strategy of the company in order to raise its profile and build upon its reputation in the industry. Adjei, who previously worked as director...
SFGate
Netflix Brazil Banner Series ‘Senna’ Sets Vicente Amorim as Director
“Senna,” Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious series ever in Latin America, now has a director. Seasoned Brazilian film-TV action thriller director Vicente Amorim — whose credits include “Good” with Viggo Mortensen and “Yakuza Princess,” with Japanese American singer Masumi and Jonathan Rhys Meyers — has boarded the production.
Comments / 0