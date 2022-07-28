Arizona Pet Turtle Goes Viral For Acting Like A Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suffering a little foot pain may seem like a small sacrifice for fashion. However, wearing shoes that fail to provide proper fit and support can do serious damage, resulting in common foot problems, including plantar fasciitis, tendonitis and arthritis. Additionally, women are more likely to deal with the added ailments of bunions and hammertoes, which are partially genetic, but can also be the result of women “smushing their feet into narrow toe boxes,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Patrick McEneaney, owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists. What are Orthopedic Shoes? Orthopedic shoes...

APPAREL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO