ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Pet Turtle Goes Viral For Acting Like A Dog

iheart.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kfyi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The 20 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. Suffering a little foot pain may seem like a small sacrifice for fashion. However, wearing shoes that fail to provide proper fit and support can do serious damage, resulting in common foot problems, including plantar fasciitis, tendonitis and arthritis. Additionally, women are more likely to deal with the added ailments of bunions and hammertoes, which are partially genetic, but can also be the result of women “smushing their feet into narrow toe boxes,” says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Patrick McEneaney, owner and CEO of Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists.  What are Orthopedic Shoes?  Orthopedic shoes...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy