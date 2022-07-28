New Laws Take Effect August 1st

krocnews.com
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
boreal.org
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
AG Keith Ellison speaks on decision to not appeal state judge's abortion decision
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison following his decision to not appeal a ruling earlier this month that threw out all restrictions on abortions in the state.Watch the interview above and read the previous story below. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he has no plans to appeal the decision that struck down most of the state's abortion restrictions.A Ramsey County judge earlier this month ruled many restrictions violate Minnesotans' right to an abortion under the state constitution affirmed by Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 state Supreme Court case.The laws blocked include...
boreal.org
Video: Petition accuses Minnesota senator of not living in district; he calls it 'absurd'
A Republican state senator in a key district faces a petition filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court seeking to disqualify him from the Aug. 9 primary ballot over his residency, but the complaint has ties to his GOP rival. The petition filed by Judy Olson of Glenville says state Sen....
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota Democrat Congressman has seen enough of Joe Biden
WASHINGTON, DC – Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips says he does not want to see President Biden run for reelection in 2024. Phillips calls Biden a “man of decency” but said the country needs a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic democrats to step up. Phillips says...
Penalties for repeat offenders debated
ST PAUL, Minn. — A state board is revisiting the issue of how much to penalize repeat offenders for committing a new crime while still on probation. The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission has been wrestling with the issue for more than a year, after a court found that the rules aren't being evenly applied by judges across the state.
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
The complicated race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District
MINNEAPOLIS -- On August 9, voters in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District will go to the polls.They will be voting in a primary to decide who will run for the seat in November, as well as who will finish the last five months of Jim Hagedorn's term. The district has been without a representative since Hagedorn's death in February.Voters will decide whether Democrat Jeffrey Ettinger or Republican Brad Finstad will be elected to Congress for four months.For the primary election, Ettinger is the sole major Democrat. The retired CEO of Hormel argues this mostly rural and farm district is not tilted...
willmarradio.com
More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week
(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
3rd Wisconsin Dem US Senate candidate bows out, backs Barnes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear frontrunner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate. Johnson, who had not commented on the two other drop-outs, weighed in after Godlewski left the race. “Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate,” Johnson tweeted. “Socialist policies have produced this mess, & a radical left Senator from Wisconsin is not the solution.” Barnes, 35, would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected. He served two terms in the Legislature before being elected lieutenant governor in 2018. Barnes opted against seeking a second term with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to instead run for Senate.
mprnews.org
Signs point to COVID concerns in southern Minnesota
Not everyone who gets COVID these days is avoiding hospitalization. Far from it. But President Joe Biden did just announce testing negative after five days of isolation during which he claims to have worked at full capacity. On Wednesday he stated, “my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great.”
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
KAAL-TV
$121M awarded to Minnesota to help fight climate change
(ABC 6 News) - President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver up to $121 million to help Minnesota in an ongoing effort to combat the effects of climate change, and address the growing costs of extreme weather events negatively impacting communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration...
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities did not immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said Monday that she didn’t know if Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or whether he was held under any special conditions at the prison.
