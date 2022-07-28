ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Missing Waco man with mental disabilities found dead: Police

By Joel Leal
News Channel 25
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Waco PD investigates fatal crash on Loop 340

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crash Detectives in Waco are investigating, after a fatal crash occurred earlier this morning, July 30th. Officers were called to Loop 340 WB Access Rd and Marlin Hwy SB Access Rd around 4:37 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
KCEN

Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department. Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports. When they arrived, police said they found a man who...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired into Copperas Cove home, one in custody

Copperas Cove, Tx ( FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police report one person in custody after shots were fired into a house on South 23rd Street Thursday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of S 23rd at 7:51 a.m. on a shots fired call and found the home had been hit three times.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waco Police#Mental Disorder#Mental Health#Caretakers
KCEN

18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296

TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCEN

Belton fire reported, local evacuations possible

BELTON, Texas — Belton Fire Department is reporting a possible bushfire south of I-14 and west of FM 1670, according to the Belton Fire Department Facebook. Major TJ Cruz with Bell County Sherrif's Department has told 6 News that evacuations are possible. Salado and Fort Hood Fire Departments are also at the scene of the fire, according to reports.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton

BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Woman killed after stepping into traffic in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed Friday after police said she stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Police said Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, was hit after stepping into the eastbound lane in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road. The driver of the vehicle was...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Body of 66-year-old man found in alley

Temple (FOX 44) – Temple Police are investigating the death of 66-year-old Steven Rierson. His son reported him missing on July 24th. According to investigators, Rierson’s roommate stated he left their home around 4 p.m. on July 23rd, and had not returned. Officers found Rierson’s body in an...
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
B93

This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker

A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
ODESSA, TX
News Channel 25

25 Days of High School Football: China Spring Cougars

CHINA SPRING, Texas — Fresh off a state championship, the China Spring Cougars are looking to go back-to-back in 2022. But, the road back to Arlington will be more difficult this time around. This offseason, the Cougars moved up from Conference 4A-II to 4A-I, where they were paired with...
CHINA SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy