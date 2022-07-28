Missing Waco man with mental disabilities found dead: Police

www.kxxv.com
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Temple police ask for help in finding teen runaway
Michelle Ricks was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
A 46-year-old man died early Saturday from injuries sustained in a Waco car accident.
KBTX.com
Central Texas authorities searching for person of interest in capital murder
TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - Temple police are searching for a person of interest related to a capital murder. The murder happened in Temple on July 28. Justin Bosewell, 30, is wanted for questioning. He’s 5′ 7″, 150 pounds and currently homeless, according to police. Anyone with information...
KWTX
Waco PD investigates fatal crash on Loop 340
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crash Detectives in Waco are investigating, after a fatal crash occurred earlier this morning, July 30th. Officers were called to Loop 340 WB Access Rd and Marlin Hwy SB Access Rd around 4:37 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when...
Man fatally stabbed by hitchhiker in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A man was fatally stabbed by a hitchhiker Thursday, according to Temple Police Department. Around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing in the 2600 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to reports. When they arrived, police said they found a man who...
Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'
The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."
fox44news.com
Shots fired into Copperas Cove home, one in custody
Copperas Cove, Tx ( FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police report one person in custody after shots were fired into a house on South 23rd Street Thursday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of S 23rd at 7:51 a.m. on a shots fired call and found the home had been hit three times.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Suspect arrested: Charged with deadly conduct, weapon possession in shooting
WACO, Texas — Dontavis Gowan, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department. In May, Waco PD received a call about a shooting that occurred near the 1900 Block of Preston. Police said when officers...
Waco police arrest second suspect for May shooting that injured 4
A second suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a shooting that injured four people on May 31. Waco police said 41-year-old Dontavis Gowan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, with a bond set a $1,000,000. Police previously arrested 30-year-old Toylan Wright on June 17...
18-wheeler crash closes southbound lanes off I-35 near exit 296
TEMPLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler crash has shut down all southbound lanes of I-35 near exit 296, according to the Temple Police Department's Twitter. Lanes are expected to be shut down for the next hour to two hours, according to police. Drivers can expect delays and should look for alternate routes.
Person in 'distress' causes major I-35 traffic delays: Temple police
A person 'in distress' and police response are causing long traffic on Interstate 35.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Theft suspect wanted: Temple Police
Temple police are searching for a suspect wanted in retail theft.
Belton fire reported, local evacuations possible
BELTON, Texas — Belton Fire Department is reporting a possible bushfire south of I-14 and west of FM 1670, according to the Belton Fire Department Facebook. Major TJ Cruz with Bell County Sherrif's Department has told 6 News that evacuations are possible. Salado and Fort Hood Fire Departments are also at the scene of the fire, according to reports.
Dog Ridge Fire: An estimated 250 acres burn in Belton
BELTON, Texas — New reports say the Dog Ridge Fire has now slowed. It is estimated that 230 acres have burned down, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department...
Woman killed after stepping into traffic in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was killed Friday after police said she stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle. Police said Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, was hit after stepping into the eastbound lane in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road. The driver of the vehicle was...
fox44news.com
Body of 66-year-old man found in alley
Temple (FOX 44) – Temple Police are investigating the death of 66-year-old Steven Rierson. His son reported him missing on July 24th. According to investigators, Rierson’s roommate stated he left their home around 4 p.m. on July 23rd, and had not returned. Officers found Rierson’s body in an...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker
A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
News Channel 25
25 Days of High School Football: China Spring Cougars
CHINA SPRING, Texas — Fresh off a state championship, the China Spring Cougars are looking to go back-to-back in 2022. But, the road back to Arlington will be more difficult this time around. This offseason, the Cougars moved up from Conference 4A-II to 4A-I, where they were paired with...
