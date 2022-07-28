ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fla. man shot by stepson while beating wife gets arrested after leaving hospital: reports

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Florida man who was shot by his stepson last month in self-defense was himself arrested this week for battery after leaving the hospital, according to multiple reports.

On June 26, William Zimmerman, 53, was blasted by his stepson in the middle of a violent attack on his mother, Local 10 reported.

Authorities told the outlet that the unidentified 25-year-old stepson fired the shot while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

The shooter tended to his stepfather while waiting for medics and told investigators that Zimmerman routinely hit his mother and made threats toward both of them.

“He also stated his mother is a regular victim of domestic violence and that his stepfather routinely threatens to kill him, her and law enforcement,” said Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “He added his stepfather is known to possess firearms.”

Deputies interviewed the mother, who showed signs of abuse and said Zimmerman attacked her repeatedly.

Zimmerman was then treated at a local hospital and told personnel that he planned to kill the stepson for the shooting, which Zimmerman claimed to authorities came without any warning, according to the Miami Herald .

Zimmerman was arrested Tuesday after his release from the Miami facility and charged with misdemeanor battery for attacking his wife.

An investigation into the initial shooting is ongoing, but authorities said the stepson appeared to have acted in self-defense and is unlikely to be charged.

Comments / 9

Jennifer Rea
4d ago

I'm glad that the son was there to protect his mom. Hopefully she will now be strong enough to leave her abusive husband. Nobody deserves to be abused!

Reply
7
Dolores Jablonski
4d ago

This man is a danger to society and needs a mental evaluation and needs to be put away for a long time. He is a mall,church,movie theater,etc tragedy waiting to happen.

Reply
3
Space Cowboy
4d ago

Good sounds like he deserved it, keep your hands to yourself.

Reply
