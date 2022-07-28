ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

8 firefighters injured after house collapses in Detroit

By WXYZ Staff
Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Gratiot and Novara after receiving reports of a crash. Once on the scene, DPD confirms two men were found ejected...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Person killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's westside Friday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms one person was shot and killed and two were injured after a shooting Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Stoepel and Livernois on the city’s westside. Police say two men were inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
Tv20detroit.com

State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases

The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy