ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dentist accused of killing wife on African safari testifies

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nnEw_0gwShK7000

A multimillionaire Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering his wife on an African safari trip testified at his trial on Wednesday that a shotgun they brought with them was accidentally discharged while his spouse was packing in a rush.

“I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife,” Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph told jurors from the witness stand at a federal courthouse in Denver.

Prosecutors have argued that Rudolph, 67, killed his wife of 34 years, Bianca Finizio Rudolph, to collect nearly $5 million in life insurance payments and start a new life with his mistress of 20 years.

In opening statements, the prosecution said that Rudolph was overheard blurting out “I killed my f—ing wife for you!” during an argument with the other woman, Lori Milliron, in 2020.

Rudolph, with his voice cracking at times during his testimony, which lasted over two hours, told the court about his and Bianca’s open marriage and her death in Oct. 2016 in Zambia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8zzQ_0gwShK7000
Rudolph testified in Denver federal court on Wednesday that he was in the bathroom when his wife of 34 years, Bianca (center), accidentally shot herself in the chest.
Facebook/Larry Rudolph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkn30_0gwShK7000
Rudolph, a wealthy dentist and big game hunter, said he would not, could not and did not kill his wife of 34 years for her life insurance payments totaling nearly $5 million.
Facebook/Larry Rudolph

The dentist maintained that he was in the bathroom in their cabin when he heard the shot and came out to find his wife bleeding on the floor from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He said that his wife had been packing quickly because she was in a rush to get home.

Rudolph is charged with murder and mail fraud in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime.

He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of murder in the trial, which is being held in federal court because the insurance companies that paid him nearly $5 million for his wife’s death were based in Colorado.

Rudolph’s girlfriend, Milliron, is also on trial, accused of lying to a grand jury and being an accessory after the fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TdnI_0gwShK7000
Rudolph is the founder of Three Rivers Dental in Pittsburgh and was worth more than $15 million in 2016.
Google Maps

In his testimony, Rudolph denied that he confessed to his wife’s killing over dinner with Milliron at a Phoenix steakhouse in 2020.

He said he and Milliron were having an argument about their finances and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on his successful practice, Three Rivers Dental in Pittsburgh, but his top concern at the time was an FBI investigation into his wife’s death.

Rudolph said what he actually told his girlfriend on that occasion was, “Now they’re saying I killed my f—ing wife for you.”

The FBI opened the probe into Bianca’s death after being tipped off by a “friend” from South Africa, who said they suspected “foul play” because of Rudolph’s alleged history of marital infidelity, and his decision to have his wife’s body cremated, despite her being a devout Catholic.

He also did not tell his two children and other family members about Bianca’s death and subsequent funeral for a week, according to court filings.

Rudolph was arrested by the FBI in Mexico and extradited to the US in Dec. 2021 to face federal charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LkW3_0gwShK7000
Rudolph said he did not need to kill his wife to be with his mistress because he and Bianca were in an open marriage.
Facebook/Larry Rudolph

On the witness stand on Wednesday, Rudolph sought to undermine the prosecution’s theory that he killed his wife to be with his mistress. After almost divorcing twice, Rudolph said he and Bianca agreed to stay married in 2000 but pursue sexual relationships with other people.

He said the tension in their marriage eased after that, describing themselves as “reasonably happy” in their arrangement. Rudolph said neither Milliron nor his wife issued him any ultimatums about ending his relationship with the other.

Rudolph’s lawyer, David Markus, has argued that Rudolph had no financial motive for murder. Rudolph was worth more than $15 million when his wife died and the insurance payout went into a trust for their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnNQ_0gwShK7000
Rudolph’s grown son (front left) and daughter (back right) are seen arriving in court to support their father in mid-July.
AP

Zambian authorities determined that the Oct. 11, 2016, shooting was accidental just two days after Milliron’s death, according to the defense. Investigators for the insurers who later paid $4.8 million reached the same conclusion.

Prosecutors countered that evidence shows Bianca’s wounds came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away, suggesting that she did not accidentally shot herself in the chest.

With Post Wires

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, PA
City
Denver, CO
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Home, PA
County
Denver, CO
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Popculture

Country Musician Savagely Attacked, Fighting for His Life

A California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. His friends organized a benefit concert at the Gaslamp Restaurant & Bar in Long Beach, California on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi Investigation#Violent Crime#African#Facebook
truecrimedaily

Indiana man pleads guilty to manslaughter for beating toddler so badly his heart 'ripped in half'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to lesser charges this week in connection with an infant's beating death that caused his heart to rip in half. WANE-TV reports Shaquille Rowe entered the plea for voluntary manslaughter, and in return, prosecutors will drop charges of murder, aggravated battery, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe will likely serve 20 years in prison plus five years of probation, but his official sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12. A judge must also approve of the deal.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Stepfather of child killed in Uvalde school massacre says authorities are ‘lying to our face’: ‘It’s humiliating’

The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Man dies after sister wakes up from two-year coma and names him as assailant

A man whose sister woke up after two years in a coma and accused him of brutally attacking her has died, according to officials.Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed to MetroNews that Daniel Palmer died on Thursday at a hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, after being admitted a few days earlier.West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Morgan Switzer said in a statement to WCHS: “Inmate Palmer was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the jail. On Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, Palmer was transported to CAMC General Hospital after an evaluation by jail medical...
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Massive Grizzly Came Back and Killed California Woman After She Chased It Off

A “food conditioned” grizzly bear with a “predatory instinct” returned to a woman’s Montana campsite to fatally maul her an hour after she scared it away, wildlife officials said in a new report. Last July, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee wrote, 65-year-old Leah Lokan had been sleeping alone in her tent around 3 a.m., pitched behind a museum in the town of Ovando, when she awoke to the sound of a bear outside, close enough that it “huffed” at her head. She alerted her campsite neighbors, a Texas couple, who helped her make loud noises to chase the animal off. The couple inquired if she wanted to move to a hotel for the night, but Lokan declined. She moved her food supplies out of her tent, armed herself with a can of bear spray, and went back to sleep. The couple told investigators they woke up an hour later to see a dark shape “pouncing up and down” on Lokan’s tent. An autopsy cited in the report later confirmed that she had been killed instantly when the bear severed her neck and spine. The 417-pound animal was caught and killed by officials days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy