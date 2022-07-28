Local Student Makes Top 5 Finalists In "Doodle For Google"

www.wmar2news.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival
For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Nights at the Sanatorium
Written by James Rada, Jr. Tim Ross walked backed to the courtyard area of the Maryland Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Sabillasville. He hadn’t found the man he believed had been shot, but what he had found gave him pause. The laboratory seemed to hold more than just a laboratory where medicines could be formulated and blood and fluids tested. It appeared as if humans were sometimes restrained there. He had also discovered a still in the power house. Unlike the laboratory, which worried him, Tim thought he would enjoy knowing where he could go to get a drink, especially since the federal government had outlawed liquor.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
Baltimore Times
Local Young Leader Starts Sorority to Promote Sisterhood in Girls,Combat ‘Mean Girl’ Behavior
If you ask 12-year-old Cailyn Davis about the mean girls’ mentality, the rising seventh grader who resides in Prince George’s County, Maryland will tell you that she disliked it enough to do something about stopping it. Cailyn took a stand locally about fellow girls belittling others by forming a community sorority and nonprofit called Beta Iota Iota Beta, Inc. Girls between ages six to 16 can enjoy camaraderie while combining the purpose of having a safe place to fulfill their potential and pursue their goals fearlessly.
foxbaltimore.com
Happy National Cheesecake Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — National Cheesecake Day is Saturday, August 30, but we're celebrating a little earlier. Cheesecake Factory Representative Alex Dzambazow shares a recipe and new cake flavor. Find the recipe here.
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
wypr.org
University of Maryland to train educators to curb learning loss
The average student over the summer break is likely to forget between 17% and 34% of what they learned during the school year, according to a study by the Northwest Evaluation Association. To help local students combat the learning loss this year researchers at the University of Maryland are hosting...
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 29
On Day 29 of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to the rolling hills of Caves Valley to see the epic, final day of the BMW Golf Championship and then headed east to Al’s Seafood for one of his childhood favorites. Follow along all of July for...
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Ben & Jerry's will be serving free dessert to the dogs of Baltimore in July
BALTIMORE -- Ben & Jerry's is bringing its Doggie Desserts Pup Culture Tour to Baltimore.Doggie sweet treats will be available to dogs and their owners during the last week of July.People can bring their best four-legged friends to such places as the Patterson Park Observatory and Monument City Brewery.There will even be a dog-friendly boat ride when the tour pairs up with Baltimore Water Taxi and a doggie beach party with doggie pools.Patterson Park Observatory Doggie Ice Cream SocialJuly 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 27 S. Patterson Park Avenue.Ben & Jerry's and the Dogs of Charm City...
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix – Adoptable Abigail
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
foxbaltimore.com
Road in front of FOX45 Studios dedicated to James 'Traffic Jam Jimmy' Uhrin
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The section of 41st Street in north Baltimore right in front of the FOX45 Studios was renamed "Traffic Jam Jimmy Way" in honor of the Baltimore broadcasting icon. James "Jimmy" Uhrin died unexpectedly in May. He was known to generations of television fans in Baltimore because...
