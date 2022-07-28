ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Is the Future of Arizona the Future of America Without Democracy? | Opinion

By Ellen Kurz
 4 days ago
Arizona Watchdog
4d ago

This entire article is nothing but the big lie. These democrats have been doing this for years, using the media to lie to the people. The audits showed over 450 thousand votes that were invalid per Arizona law only the fake news media won't tell you that. If you doubt what I'm saying then please take some time and do your own research and you'll find the truth.

Collin Haze
3d ago

There is no big lie. Trump lost. Republicans spread angry, hateful, rhetoric full of exclusion that turns most Americans off. The only "big lie" is this imaginary "red wave". If you can file your taxes online and renew your DL and passport online there is no logical reason why you shouldn't be able to vote online as well

AZFamily

Arizona veterans respond after PACT Act blocked in the Senate

Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day trip to San Diego, including one day of going behind the scenes of being a zookeeper!. Happy National Mutt Day!. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Sunday...
prescottenews.com

Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News

Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Files Complaint Against Gov. Doug Ducey for Flying Her Opponent from a Joint Campaign Event in a Taxpayer-Funded Jet

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a complaint this week with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Gov. Doug Ducey for using a state government helicopter to fly her opponent Karrin Taylor Robson back from a campaign event he hosted with Robson. The complaint letter from Lake’s attorney Tim...
ABC 15 News

Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race

PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
AZFamily

More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots

Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
Arizona Capitol Times

Poll says AZ GOP Trump’s

A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
KTAR.com

New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates

PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected

Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
