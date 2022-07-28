ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Football Championship Game Kickoff Set for Primetime

By Staff Reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The 2022 Subway Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will feature the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division.

This is the 13th time in the last 14 years that the game has been held in primetime, and 12 different teams have competed in the game since it began in 2005. Last season, No. 15 Pitt, behind the play of ACC Player of the Year Kenny Pickett, captured its first ACC football title with a 46-21 victory over No. 16 Wake Forest.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been the site of 11 of the last 12 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030. Not including the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium have had an average attendance of nearly 70,000 fans. The ACC has the second-highest average attendance of any Power 5 conference championship game since 2010.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in eight of the last nine seasons, including two teams in 2020. The ACC has the second most CFP appearances of any conference.

Earlier this week, Clemson was voted the preseason favorite to win the ACC title by a poll of 164 media voters, while Miami was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division. NC State’s Devin Leary was voted the ACC Preseason Player of the Year . Leary leads a contingent of returning ACC quarterbacks who are among the best in the country. The ACC continues to establish itself as the Conference of Quarterbacks with 10 returning QBs with at least nine career starts, including Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman (46), Louisville’s Malik Cunningham (38), Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong (20) and Leary (20).

–Press release courtesy of theacc.com

